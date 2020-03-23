34 tied to Arkansas church test positive for coronavirus, deacon says

There have been 25 positive test results for covid-19 in Cleburne County as of Monday afternoon.

Nearly three dozen people connected to a church in Cleburne County have tested positive for covid-19, according to a deacon of that church.

Donald Shipp of First Assemblies of God Church in Greers Ferry said Monday that 34 people who were in attendance during a recent children’s event at the church had tested positive for the virus, and that more were awaiting test results.

Of those who tested positive for the virus, 31 are on staff at or are members of First Assemblies, he said. The remaining three are two evangelists who led the children’s event March 5-8 and a child who was visiting for that event.

Shipp’s update came a day after Mark Palenske, pastor of the church, said in a post shared on his Facebook page and on the church’s Facebook page that 26 people connected to the church had tested positive.

All those with the virus are in quarantine, Shipp said.

There have been 25 positive test results for covid-19 in Cleburne County as of Monday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website.