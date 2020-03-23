Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Elections Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ALL-NWADG BOYS SWIM/DIVE

ALL-NWADG BOYS SWIM/DIVE Husband, Jernigan earn top honors

by Chip Souza | Today at 1:00 a.m.

Ryan Husband burst upon the high school state swim competition like a cannonball from the high dive board, and he continued making waves for four straight years.

The Bentonville High senior who has signed with Auburn ended his remarkable prep swim career by holding four individual and team state records. He capped his run with three more state championships and a state record to earn the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Boys Swimmer of the Year award for the second straight year.

ALL-STATE SWIM AND DIVE

Boys

Gavin Lindley^Arkansas Arts Academy

Adrian Davis^Batesville

Anthony Sonnier^Batesville

Joseph Wells^Batesville

Keegan Sudol^Batesville

Nathan Hernandez^Batesville

Brendan Robnett^Benton

Bryan Byrd^Benton

Christian Rosinbaum^Benton

Landon Huff^Benton

Ryan Mitchem^Benton

Austin Mondello^Bentonville

Gavin Husband^Bentonville

Gavin Jernigan^Bentonville

Jack Dean^Bentonville

Jake Noble^Bentonville

Ryan Husband^Bentonville

Kaden Chase^Bentonville West

Aiden Moore^Brookland

David Reynolds^LR Central

Elliot LaBeau^LR Central

Jack Forrest^LR Central

Mathew Nguyen^LR Central

Matthew Li^LR Central

Nathan Bright^LR Central

Nicholas Heye^LR Central

Youssef Bahgat^LR Central

Andrew Rogers^Conway

Duncan Troup^Conway

Ethan Marotte^Conway

Gavin Blaylock^Conway

Gavin Teague^Conway

Jeffery Bloomfield^Conway

Jordan Mosby^Conway

Ty Wingfield^Conway

Aidan Glass^Haas Hall-Fayetteville

Eben Sanders^Hot Springs

Logan Drake^Jonesboro

Adam Albrecht^Lake Hamilton

Aiden Qualls^Lake Hamilton

Ethan Smith^Lake Hamilton

Noah Smith^Lake Hamilton

Logan Rhea^Hot Springs Lakeside

Brian Simmons^Lisa Academy

Aiden Ross^Little Rock Christian

Eli Johns^Little Rock Christian

John Issac Majors^Little Rock Christian

Jordan Jones^Little Rock Christian

Bailey McCook^Magnolia

Isaiah Williams^Magnolia

Reaves Rogers^Magnolia

Thomas McWilliams^Magnolia

Hudson Pace^Mountain Home

Grant Payne^Russellville

Harrison Losh^Siloam Springs

Javier Chavez^Siloam Springs

Malachi Becan^Siloam Springs

Owen Thomas^Siloam Springs

Will Gryder^Siloam Springs

Ethan Spillers^Subiaco Academy

Cade Rivers^Valley View

Reese Graham^Valley View

Ty Boren^Valley View

William Little^Valley View

"My high school career has been everything I hoped for," Husband said. "Coming in my freshman year, I wanted to make an impact, and I was able to do that."

In 2017 as a freshman, Husband set the bar high. Individually, he won the 200 free, narrowly missing the state record. He was on the winning 200 medley and 400 free relay teams, the latter shattering the state record at 3:08.24 to help the Tigers claim the state team title. His fourth gold of the day came in the 100 free, when he broke Ellis Miller's mark in 45.59.

The following year, he added three more golds in the 100 free, 200 free and the 400 free relay, then duplicated that feat as a junior, adding another state record, this time in the 200 free, again breaking Miller's record in 1:39.03.

With a scholarship to Auburn already secure, Husband continued his assault on the state record books. At the state meet in February, he again scored the hat trick with three more golds, and added his fourth state record with his 44.91 run as the opening leg on the winning 400 free relay.

"I'm proud of what I've done, but having a good time with my team has been just as important," Husband said. "There's really nothing else I could ask for."

Husband started swimming competitively at the age of 7 in Minnesota. He said encouragement from a former coach is what made him ramp up his training and has him on the brink of an Olympic Trails berth this summer.

"I've always had a natural talent for swimming," he said. "But after he told me that, I realized that natural talent was only going to get me so far. I had to put in more work and that helped me with my work ethic."

Gavin Jernigan was much later to the pool, not taking up diving until his junior year. But the Bentonville senior caught up in a hurry and capped his career with a state diving championship in February to earn Boys Diver of the Year honors for the NWA Democrat-Gazette.

"I was a gymnast before I got into diving," Jernigan said. "I was always used to flipping and that kind of stuff, so diving was an easy transition. I just had to learn the basics."

As a junior Jernigan finished third at the state meet, but he was atop the gold platform as a senior with 400.85 points.

Jernigan plans to attend the University of Arkansas in the fall, reluctantly leaving diving behind.

"They don't have men's diving at Arkansas," Jernigan said. "If they did, I would totally do it. But I'm just going to focus on my education.

"Diving has taught me a lot, like keeping your cool. One slight mess-up and it's over. So you have to really stay focused on every aspect."

Sports on 03/23/2020

Print Headline: Husband caps career with fourth state record

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT