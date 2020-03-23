Sections
ALL-NWADG SWIM/DIVE

ALL-NWADG SWIM/DIVE Pike, Trunick close banner careers

by Chip Souza | Today at 1:00 a.m.

Hayley Pike's list of accomplishments and awards she earned over her stellar four-year swim career could figuratively stretch from one end of the pool to the other.

The Haas Hall-Bentonville senior won multiple state championships and never lost in the 500 free, setting several classification state records along the way. She was a four-time all-state selection and has signed to swim at Purdue in the fall.

ALL-STATE SWIM AND DIVE

Girls

Mallery Gilbert^Arkadelphia

Claire Gunter^Batesville

Kate Moody^Batesville

Katherine Cruse^Batesville

Laura Gunter^Batesville

Molly Guth^Batesville

Anna Dixon^Benton

Emily Hallman^Benton

Janie Lee^Benton

Samantha West^Benton

Avery Spencer^Bentonville

Brooke Holley^Bentonville

Grace Robbins^Bentonville

Katherine Thomas^Bentonville

Lienfang Yu^Bentonville

Taylor Nigemann^Bentonville

Valeria Mazariegos^Bentonville

Chloe Thompson^Bentonville West

Hope Euler^Bentonville West

Jessica Bongfeldt^Cabot

Claire Hyatt^Central Arkansas Christian

Kristina Games^Central Arkansas Christian

Maci Miller^Central Arkansas Christian

Tori Johnston^Central Arkansas Christian

Ainsley Jenkins^LR Central

Alexa Coughlan^LR Central

Gabrielle Jenkins^LR Central

Lindsey Haman^LR Central

Mia Patella^LR Central

Rachel Zhang^LR Central

Zoey Lincoln^LR Central

Ashley Laster^Clarksville

Chloe Weathers^Clarksville

Emma Dunsworth^Clarksville

Hannah Melton^Clarksville

Adrienne Robinson^Conway

Brooklyn Anderson^Conway

Emily Holman^Conway

Jameson Tankersley^Conway

Adrianna Arnold^El Dorado

Alyssa Bloser^eStem

Jordan Herzberg^Haas Hall-Springdale

Hayley Pike^Haas Hall-Bentonville

Kinley DeSpain^Haas Hall-Fayetteville

Peyton Shell^Haas Hall-Springdale

Abigail Avery^Jonesboro

Allison Sneed^Jonesboro

Isabella Cothern^Jonesboro

Sophie Trevathan^Jonesboro

Raquel Webb^Lamar

Addison Southerland^Little Rock Christian

Angel Ke^Little Rock Christian

Clara Carle^Little Rock Christian

Grace Heard^Little Rock Christian

Hannah Hall^Little Rock Christian

Cecily Sanchez^Magnolia

Elizabeth Wilson^Magnolia

Lindy Westfall^Magnolia

Olivia Ferguson^Magnolia

Eden Hamlin^Maumelle

Carsen Cotter^Mountain Home

Isabella Bevel^Mountain Home

Joia Traver^Mountain Home

Madelyn Lynch^Mountain Home

Nina Thomas^Mountain Home

Bailey Magill^Russellville

Jordan Rush^Siloam Springs

Addison Trunick^Springdale

Pike added to her haul this season, winning the 200 free and 500 free to earn the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Girls Swimmer of the Year.

"I'm pretty happy with all my swims for my high school career," she said. "This season a lot of my focus has been on the outside of high school, but I was pleased with this season."

It's understandable why Pike would have her focus outside of high school competition this year. In June, unless it's postponed because of the covid-19 pandemic, she will compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials. She has already earned a berth to compete in the 1500, and she's trying to qualify in the 800.

"I've been training very hard for this for a long time," she said.

With no pool to practice in, Pike has been forced to improvise. She's been able to get her out-of-pool workouts in, using a treadmill. The swim part has been more of a challenge and she has been forced to swim in the lake, where the cold waters of March are quite chilling.

"It was so cold," she said. "I wore a wet suit, but my hands and feet were so cold."

Pike plans to add the 1,000 and the mile when she gets to Purdue.

Addison Trunick is also no stranger to the medal stand. The Springdale High senior earned her second consecutive state championship medal in the 1-meter dive, scoring 377.70 points.

Trunick is the NWADG Girls Diver of the Year, and hopes to continue her career at the collegiate level.

"I've had some offers, but I'm not sure yet what I'm going to do," she said. "I'm not sure what the future holds."

Trunick was a gymnast growing up, but injuries kept piling up and she had to walk away from the sport, turning her attention to diving. She said her years as a gymnast made for a smooth transition into diving.

"Gymnastics helped in a lot of ways," she said. "I had the skills to get into dive, but the transition to landing those on my head instead of my feet was hard."

Trunick competed as a ninth-grader and finished fifth at the state meet. She moved up a notch to fourth place as a sophomore, then won back-to-back state dive titles as a junior and senior.

"Coming over from gymnastics, there were some similarities, which I think made it a little easier," she said, "but at the same time, there was a lot to learn."

Sports on 03/23/2020

Print Headline: Pike, Trunick close out banner careers in style

