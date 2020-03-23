ALL-NWADG SWIM/DIVE Pike, Trunick close banner careers

Hayley Pike's list of accomplishments and awards she earned over her stellar four-year swim career could figuratively stretch from one end of the pool to the other.
The Haas Hall-Bentonville senior won multiple state championships and never lost in the 500 free, setting several classification state records along the way. She was a four-time all-state selection and has signed to swim at Purdue in the fall.
ALL-STATE SWIM AND DIVE
Girls
Mallery Gilbert^Arkadelphia
Claire Gunter^Batesville
Kate Moody^Batesville
Katherine Cruse^Batesville
Laura Gunter^Batesville
Molly Guth^Batesville
Anna Dixon^Benton
Emily Hallman^Benton
Janie Lee^Benton
Samantha West^Benton
Avery Spencer^Bentonville
Brooke Holley^Bentonville
Grace Robbins^Bentonville
Katherine Thomas^Bentonville
Lienfang Yu^Bentonville
Taylor Nigemann^Bentonville
Valeria Mazariegos^Bentonville
Chloe Thompson^Bentonville West
Hope Euler^Bentonville West
Jessica Bongfeldt^Cabot
Claire Hyatt^Central Arkansas Christian
Kristina Games^Central Arkansas Christian
Maci Miller^Central Arkansas Christian
Tori Johnston^Central Arkansas Christian
Ainsley Jenkins^LR Central
Alexa Coughlan^LR Central
Gabrielle Jenkins^LR Central
Lindsey Haman^LR Central
Mia Patella^LR Central
Rachel Zhang^LR Central
Zoey Lincoln^LR Central
Ashley Laster^Clarksville
Chloe Weathers^Clarksville
Emma Dunsworth^Clarksville
Hannah Melton^Clarksville
Adrienne Robinson^Conway
Brooklyn Anderson^Conway
Emily Holman^Conway
Jameson Tankersley^Conway
Adrianna Arnold^El Dorado
Alyssa Bloser^eStem
Jordan Herzberg^Haas Hall-Springdale
Hayley Pike^Haas Hall-Bentonville
Kinley DeSpain^Haas Hall-Fayetteville
Peyton Shell^Haas Hall-Springdale
Abigail Avery^Jonesboro
Allison Sneed^Jonesboro
Isabella Cothern^Jonesboro
Sophie Trevathan^Jonesboro
Raquel Webb^Lamar
Addison Southerland^Little Rock Christian
Angel Ke^Little Rock Christian
Clara Carle^Little Rock Christian
Grace Heard^Little Rock Christian
Hannah Hall^Little Rock Christian
Cecily Sanchez^Magnolia
Elizabeth Wilson^Magnolia
Lindy Westfall^Magnolia
Olivia Ferguson^Magnolia
Eden Hamlin^Maumelle
Carsen Cotter^Mountain Home
Isabella Bevel^Mountain Home
Joia Traver^Mountain Home
Madelyn Lynch^Mountain Home
Nina Thomas^Mountain Home
Bailey Magill^Russellville
Jordan Rush^Siloam Springs
Addison Trunick^Springdale
Pike added to her haul this season, winning the 200 free and 500 free to earn the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Girls Swimmer of the Year.
"I'm pretty happy with all my swims for my high school career," she said. "This season a lot of my focus has been on the outside of high school, but I was pleased with this season."
It's understandable why Pike would have her focus outside of high school competition this year. In June, unless it's postponed because of the covid-19 pandemic, she will compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials. She has already earned a berth to compete in the 1500, and she's trying to qualify in the 800.
"I've been training very hard for this for a long time," she said.
With no pool to practice in, Pike has been forced to improvise. She's been able to get her out-of-pool workouts in, using a treadmill. The swim part has been more of a challenge and she has been forced to swim in the lake, where the cold waters of March are quite chilling.
"It was so cold," she said. "I wore a wet suit, but my hands and feet were so cold."
Pike plans to add the 1,000 and the mile when she gets to Purdue.
Addison Trunick is also no stranger to the medal stand. The Springdale High senior earned her second consecutive state championship medal in the 1-meter dive, scoring 377.70 points.
Trunick is the NWADG Girls Diver of the Year, and hopes to continue her career at the collegiate level.
"I've had some offers, but I'm not sure yet what I'm going to do," she said. "I'm not sure what the future holds."
Trunick was a gymnast growing up, but injuries kept piling up and she had to walk away from the sport, turning her attention to diving. She said her years as a gymnast made for a smooth transition into diving.
"Gymnastics helped in a lot of ways," she said. "I had the skills to get into dive, but the transition to landing those on my head instead of my feet was hard."
Trunick competed as a ninth-grader and finished fifth at the state meet. She moved up a notch to fourth place as a sophomore, then won back-to-back state dive titles as a junior and senior.
"Coming over from gymnastics, there were some similarities, which I think made it a little easier," she said, "but at the same time, there was a lot to learn."
Sports on 03/23/2020
Print Headline: Pike, Trunick close out banner careers in style