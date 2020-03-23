ALL-NWADG SWIM/DIVE Pike, Trunick close banner careers

Hayley Pike's list of accomplishments and awards she earned over her stellar four-year swim career could figuratively stretch from one end of the pool to the other.

The Haas Hall-Bentonville senior won multiple state championships and never lost in the 500 free, setting several classification state records along the way. She was a four-time all-state selection and has signed to swim at Purdue in the fall.

ALL-STATE SWIM AND DIVE Girls Mallery Gilbert^Arkadelphia Claire Gunter^Batesville Kate Moody^Batesville Katherine Cruse^Batesville Laura Gunter^Batesville Molly Guth^Batesville Anna Dixon^Benton Emily Hallman^Benton Janie Lee^Benton Samantha West^Benton Avery Spencer^Bentonville Brooke Holley^Bentonville Grace Robbins^Bentonville Katherine Thomas^Bentonville Lienfang Yu^Bentonville Taylor Nigemann^Bentonville Valeria Mazariegos^Bentonville Chloe Thompson^Bentonville West Hope Euler^Bentonville West Jessica Bongfeldt^Cabot Claire Hyatt^Central Arkansas Christian Kristina Games^Central Arkansas Christian Maci Miller^Central Arkansas Christian Tori Johnston^Central Arkansas Christian Ainsley Jenkins^LR Central Alexa Coughlan^LR Central Gabrielle Jenkins^LR Central Lindsey Haman^LR Central Mia Patella^LR Central Rachel Zhang^LR Central Zoey Lincoln^LR Central Ashley Laster^Clarksville Chloe Weathers^Clarksville Emma Dunsworth^Clarksville Hannah Melton^Clarksville Adrienne Robinson^Conway Brooklyn Anderson^Conway Emily Holman^Conway Jameson Tankersley^Conway Adrianna Arnold^El Dorado Alyssa Bloser^eStem Jordan Herzberg^Haas Hall-Springdale Hayley Pike^Haas Hall-Bentonville Kinley DeSpain^Haas Hall-Fayetteville Peyton Shell^Haas Hall-Springdale Abigail Avery^Jonesboro Allison Sneed^Jonesboro Isabella Cothern^Jonesboro Sophie Trevathan^Jonesboro Raquel Webb^Lamar Addison Southerland^Little Rock Christian Angel Ke^Little Rock Christian Clara Carle^Little Rock Christian Grace Heard^Little Rock Christian Hannah Hall^Little Rock Christian Cecily Sanchez^Magnolia Elizabeth Wilson^Magnolia Lindy Westfall^Magnolia Olivia Ferguson^Magnolia Eden Hamlin^Maumelle Carsen Cotter^Mountain Home Isabella Bevel^Mountain Home Joia Traver^Mountain Home Madelyn Lynch^Mountain Home Nina Thomas^Mountain Home Bailey Magill^Russellville Jordan Rush^Siloam Springs Addison Trunick^Springdale

Pike added to her haul this season, winning the 200 free and 500 free to earn the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Girls Swimmer of the Year.

"I'm pretty happy with all my swims for my high school career," she said. "This season a lot of my focus has been on the outside of high school, but I was pleased with this season."

It's understandable why Pike would have her focus outside of high school competition this year. In June, unless it's postponed because of the covid-19 pandemic, she will compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials. She has already earned a berth to compete in the 1500, and she's trying to qualify in the 800.

"I've been training very hard for this for a long time," she said.

With no pool to practice in, Pike has been forced to improvise. She's been able to get her out-of-pool workouts in, using a treadmill. The swim part has been more of a challenge and she has been forced to swim in the lake, where the cold waters of March are quite chilling.

"It was so cold," she said. "I wore a wet suit, but my hands and feet were so cold."

Pike plans to add the 1,000 and the mile when she gets to Purdue.

Addison Trunick is also no stranger to the medal stand. The Springdale High senior earned her second consecutive state championship medal in the 1-meter dive, scoring 377.70 points.

Trunick is the NWADG Girls Diver of the Year, and hopes to continue her career at the collegiate level.

"I've had some offers, but I'm not sure yet what I'm going to do," she said. "I'm not sure what the future holds."

Trunick was a gymnast growing up, but injuries kept piling up and she had to walk away from the sport, turning her attention to diving. She said her years as a gymnast made for a smooth transition into diving.

"Gymnastics helped in a lot of ways," she said. "I had the skills to get into dive, but the transition to landing those on my head instead of my feet was hard."

Trunick competed as a ninth-grader and finished fifth at the state meet. She moved up a notch to fourth place as a sophomore, then won back-to-back state dive titles as a junior and senior.

"Coming over from gymnastics, there were some similarities, which I think made it a little easier," she said, "but at the same time, there was a lot to learn."

Sports on 03/23/2020