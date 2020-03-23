At The Post

DAY 35 of 57

SUNDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $4,103,871

SUNDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $14,286

SUNDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $4,089,585

THURSDAY'S POST TIME 1:30 p.m. (Spectators not allowed)

SUNDAY'S STARS

Martin Garcia won two races. He won the first race with She's a Dime ($8.00, $3.80, $3.00), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.94. He won the second race with Flash of Silver ($4.20, $2.80, $2.40), covering 1 mile in 1:41.12. On the season. he has won 30 races in 159 starts.

Trainer Doug O'Neill won two races. He won the first race with She's a Dime and the eighth race with Big Returns ($125.20, $29.20, $11.80), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.68. On the season, he's won six races in 23 starts.

FINAL FURLONG

Serengeti Empress emerged in good order from her victory in the $350,000 Azeri Stakes for older fillies and mares March 14, trainer Tom Amoss said Saturday afternoon. Serengeti Empress is pointing toward the $600,000 Apple Blossom Handicap on April 18, Amoss said.

Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 03/23/2020