Authorities investigate fatal shooting in east Arkansas

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

Helena-West Helena police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man.

Officers responded around 4:45 p.m. Sunday to 226 S. Ashlar St. and found an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release by the city's police department.

The man, later identified as Jacob Clayton, was taken to Helena Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, the release states.

Police said the shots were believed to have been fired from a gray 2005 Toyota Camry with a temporary Arkansas tag that sped away from the scene.

Authorities are seeking a person of interest in the ongoing investigation, the release states.