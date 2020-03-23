Downtown Little Rock Partnership creates 'virtual tip jar' for service workers

Since service industry workers may be among those hardest hit by closures and changes among restaurants and bars during the covid-19 pandemic, the Downtown Little Rock Partnership has created a way to support those workers without entering an eatery.

The nonprofit announced that it had created a “virtual tip jar” on Friday, where those looking to help can tip servers, cooks, kitchen staff and other workers from their favorite restaurants and bars.

The online spreadsheet is linked at arkansasonline.com/323tipjar and on the Downtown Little Rock Partnership’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Service industry workers can fill out a form to add their name to the list.

People looking to help can choose a worker from the list and sent a tip to their listed Venmo or Paypal account.

“We’ve seen this implemented in other cities and want to give it a try here in central Arkansas,” the organization said in a news release.

For more information about the program, contact Ellen Lampe, DLRP’s director of communications at (314) 443-4387 or elampe@downtownlr.com.