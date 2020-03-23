Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Elections Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ALL-NWADG BOWLING

Flanagan wins on her own; Franco leads Pointers to state title

Flanagan wins on her own; Franco leads Pointers to state title by Rick Fires | Today at 1:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Flanagan

Lavaca's decision to offer bowling as a sport last season has paid off quite well for the Golden Arrows and Jessica Flanagan, the only bowler on the team.

Flanagan rolled a 664 series to win the individual state championship at the Class 2A-1A state bowling tournament in Conway. It is the second state championship for Flanagan, who is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Girls Bowler of the Year. Omar Franco of Van Buren is the boys' Bowler of the Year.

ALL-STATE BOWLING TEAMS

Class 6A Boys

Omar Franco^Van Buren

Andrew Stephen^FS Southside

Steven Dye^Van Buren

Caleb Jenkins^Van Buren

Caleb Defoor^Conway

Christian Kruse^Bentonville

Tyler Rye^Conway

Harrison Friddle^Cabot

Conner Seuasingnounance^FS Northside

Drew Beckfield^Bentonville

Class 5A Boys

Tyler Weaver^Greenbrier

Zakery Grosvenor^Nettleton

Alex Roberts^Benton

Lucas Young^Beebe

Tyson Keeney^HS Lakeside

Benjamin Gunter^Mountain Home

Carter Robinson^Benton

Bryan Massey^Hot Springs

Hunter Rhodes^HS Lakeside

Kade Arguello^HS Lakeside

Caleb Cornell^Beebe

Class 4A/3A Boys

Caleb Patterson^Batesville Southside

Dane Mathews^Gentry

Mitchel Redmond^Mayflower

Hunter McKinney^Cedar Ridge

Shawn Meeks^Mayflower

Lance Mynatt^Batesville Southside

Hunter Smart^Batesville Southside

Landen Hodge^Stuttgart

Charlie Reams^Gentry

Avery Luthi^Elkins

Trey Robbins^Valley View

Class 2A/1A Boys

Lou Kerst^Conway Christian

Ty Rosson^Norfork

Jacob Thomas^Riverside

Joshua Henry^Flippin

Brady Hamm^Norfork

Dylan Creech^Bay

Hayden Smith^Concord

Matthew Zimmerman^Concord

Jared Warren^Flippin

Peyton Hester^Hackett

Riley Cole^Bay

Lucas Akeb^Guy-Perkins

Class 6A Girls

Jaymie Burrow^Conway

Bree Wilson^Cabot

Marlyssa Lee^Bentonville West

Allison Hicks^Cabot

Graci Hock^Cabot

Ashtyn Anderson^Conway

Caitlin Cringle^Cabot

Candyce Slayton^Conway

Haley Draeger^Mount St. Mary

Alauna Garcia^Rogers Heritage

Emily Poole^Fayetteville

Class 5A Girls

Hannah Scherer^Greenbrier

Sophia Meadows^Benton

Hailey Connell^Greenbrier

Jessi Stem^Mountain Home

Ally Ross^Lake Hamilton

Sydney Smith^Siloam Springs

Abby Hardister^Benton

Hannah Barker^Siloam Springs

Danielle Frencl^Mountain Home

Lilly Crabtree^HS Lakeside

Jenna Sims^HS Lakeside

Sadie Dunn^Jacksonville

Class 4A/3A Girls

Kacey Frey^Perryville

Carissa Goessens^Gentry

Katelyn Barksdale^Batesville

Madison Stanfill^Gentry

Victoria Barnes^Gentry

Kayla Kittler^Stuttgart

Mia Childress^Batesville

Hope Sharp^Batesville Southside

Shelby Poor^DeWitt

Lola Beeser^Batesville

Oliva Dedman^Central Ark. Christian

Class 2A/1A Girls

Jessica Flanagan^Lavaca

Leigha Arrington^Maumelle Charter

Lilly Williams^Bay

Kayla Richardson^Hackett

Olivia Mowrey^Haas Hall-Fayetteville

Hailey Carr^Riverside

Bella Elkins^Haas Hall-Bentonville

Nikki Duke^Concord

Madison Hawrence^Norfork

Lyndall McSpadden^Conway Christian

Allison Sterling^Ridgefield Christian

Flanagan spends plenty of time at the bowling alleys in Fort Smith. But winning state championships for Class 2A Lavaca is an accomplishment, considering she does not have the benefit of support from teammates or even a coach while rolling for the Golden Arrows.

Being a single competitor, she said, strengthens her resolve to succeed.

"It's not that hard, really," said Flanagan, a senior who hopes to continue her bowling career in college at Oklahoma City (Okla.) Christian. "I usually do a lot of stuff on my own, anyway. I try to compete with a chip on my shoulder and remind myself I can't let down."

Flanagan is an athlete who also plays volleyball and softball at Lavaca. She was on top of her game at the lanes in Conway, where she rolled scores of 200, 194, and 246 to win the girls' medalist honors at the state tournament in Class 2A/1A.

"I am very proud of what Jessica has accomplished," said Lavaca athletic director Mark Headley, who made the trip to Conway to watch Flanagan compete. "She has put in a lot of time and effort to get where she is."

Franco played soccer last spring before deciding to join the bowling team at Van Buren. That decision paid off for Franco, who helped Van Buren to its first state championship in bowling. Franco won medalist honors at the Class 6A state tournament when he totaled 664 (211, 227, 226) after a three-game series.

"I joined the bowling team to be with my friends and it was great that we won a state championship together," said Franco, one of five juniors on the team. "I think I showed a lot of growth during the past nine months. I really took it seriously and focused on being more consistent."

Van Buren bowling coach Kevin Ross said he was impressed by the improvement Franco made throughout the season.

"It's a Cinderella-type story, really," Ross said. "He finished fourth on our team with a 175 average and there were games early on where he bowled 125 or 129. He was nervous at first but we told him to just chill, especially with his teammates' support, and he got better and better, especially in his last six games."

Sports on 03/23/2020

Print Headline: Flanagan, Franco kept their roll going

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT