Flanagan wins on her own; Franco leads Pointers to state title

Lavaca's decision to offer bowling as a sport last season has paid off quite well for the Golden Arrows and Jessica Flanagan, the only bowler on the team.

Flanagan rolled a 664 series to win the individual state championship at the Class 2A-1A state bowling tournament in Conway. It is the second state championship for Flanagan, who is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Girls Bowler of the Year. Omar Franco of Van Buren is the boys' Bowler of the Year.

ALL-STATE BOWLING TEAMS Class 6A Boys Omar Franco^Van Buren Andrew Stephen^FS Southside Steven Dye^Van Buren Caleb Jenkins^Van Buren Caleb Defoor^Conway Christian Kruse^Bentonville Tyler Rye^Conway Harrison Friddle^Cabot Conner Seuasingnounance^FS Northside Drew Beckfield^Bentonville Class 5A Boys Tyler Weaver^Greenbrier Zakery Grosvenor^Nettleton Alex Roberts^Benton Lucas Young^Beebe Tyson Keeney^HS Lakeside Benjamin Gunter^Mountain Home Carter Robinson^Benton Bryan Massey^Hot Springs Hunter Rhodes^HS Lakeside Kade Arguello^HS Lakeside Caleb Cornell^Beebe Class 4A/3A Boys Caleb Patterson^Batesville Southside Dane Mathews^Gentry Mitchel Redmond^Mayflower Hunter McKinney^Cedar Ridge Shawn Meeks^Mayflower Lance Mynatt^Batesville Southside Hunter Smart^Batesville Southside Landen Hodge^Stuttgart Charlie Reams^Gentry Avery Luthi^Elkins Trey Robbins^Valley View Class 2A/1A Boys Lou Kerst^Conway Christian Ty Rosson^Norfork Jacob Thomas^Riverside Joshua Henry^Flippin Brady Hamm^Norfork Dylan Creech^Bay Hayden Smith^Concord Matthew Zimmerman^Concord Jared Warren^Flippin Peyton Hester^Hackett Riley Cole^Bay Lucas Akeb^Guy-Perkins Class 6A Girls Jaymie Burrow^Conway Bree Wilson^Cabot Marlyssa Lee^Bentonville West Allison Hicks^Cabot Graci Hock^Cabot Ashtyn Anderson^Conway Caitlin Cringle^Cabot Candyce Slayton^Conway Haley Draeger^Mount St. Mary Alauna Garcia^Rogers Heritage Emily Poole^Fayetteville Class 5A Girls Hannah Scherer^Greenbrier Sophia Meadows^Benton Hailey Connell^Greenbrier Jessi Stem^Mountain Home Ally Ross^Lake Hamilton Sydney Smith^Siloam Springs Abby Hardister^Benton Hannah Barker^Siloam Springs Danielle Frencl^Mountain Home Lilly Crabtree^HS Lakeside Jenna Sims^HS Lakeside Sadie Dunn^Jacksonville Class 4A/3A Girls Kacey Frey^Perryville Carissa Goessens^Gentry Katelyn Barksdale^Batesville Madison Stanfill^Gentry Victoria Barnes^Gentry Kayla Kittler^Stuttgart Mia Childress^Batesville Hope Sharp^Batesville Southside Shelby Poor^DeWitt Lola Beeser^Batesville Oliva Dedman^Central Ark. Christian Class 2A/1A Girls Jessica Flanagan^Lavaca Leigha Arrington^Maumelle Charter Lilly Williams^Bay Kayla Richardson^Hackett Olivia Mowrey^Haas Hall-Fayetteville Hailey Carr^Riverside Bella Elkins^Haas Hall-Bentonville Nikki Duke^Concord Madison Hawrence^Norfork Lyndall McSpadden^Conway Christian Allison Sterling^Ridgefield Christian

Flanagan spends plenty of time at the bowling alleys in Fort Smith. But winning state championships for Class 2A Lavaca is an accomplishment, considering she does not have the benefit of support from teammates or even a coach while rolling for the Golden Arrows.

Being a single competitor, she said, strengthens her resolve to succeed.

"It's not that hard, really," said Flanagan, a senior who hopes to continue her bowling career in college at Oklahoma City (Okla.) Christian. "I usually do a lot of stuff on my own, anyway. I try to compete with a chip on my shoulder and remind myself I can't let down."

Flanagan is an athlete who also plays volleyball and softball at Lavaca. She was on top of her game at the lanes in Conway, where she rolled scores of 200, 194, and 246 to win the girls' medalist honors at the state tournament in Class 2A/1A.

"I am very proud of what Jessica has accomplished," said Lavaca athletic director Mark Headley, who made the trip to Conway to watch Flanagan compete. "She has put in a lot of time and effort to get where she is."

Franco played soccer last spring before deciding to join the bowling team at Van Buren. That decision paid off for Franco, who helped Van Buren to its first state championship in bowling. Franco won medalist honors at the Class 6A state tournament when he totaled 664 (211, 227, 226) after a three-game series.

"I joined the bowling team to be with my friends and it was great that we won a state championship together," said Franco, one of five juniors on the team. "I think I showed a lot of growth during the past nine months. I really took it seriously and focused on being more consistent."

Van Buren bowling coach Kevin Ross said he was impressed by the improvement Franco made throughout the season.

"It's a Cinderella-type story, really," Ross said. "He finished fourth on our team with a 175 average and there were games early on where he bowled 125 or 129. He was nervous at first but we told him to just chill, especially with his teammates' support, and he got better and better, especially in his last six games."

Sports on 03/23/2020