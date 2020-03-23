A woman leaves a booth at a polling station Sunday in the city of Novy Afon, in Georgia’s breakaway province of Abkhazia. (AP/Artur Lebedev)

Georgia republic votes on new leader

MOSCOW -- The breakaway Georgian republic of Abkhazia held a presidential election Sunday to replace the leader who stepped down in January under pressure from the opposition.

Raul Khadzhimba resigned as president in January, days after demonstrators seized his office to protest alleged violations in the September election that delivered him a second five-year term.

Khadzhimba initially denounced the move as a coup attempt, but submitted his resignation "for the sake of peace and stability." He acted after Russian President Vladimir Putin's aide, Vladislav Surkov, arrived in the capital, Sukhumi, to help mediate the conflict.

Photo by AP

A woman walks her dog Sunday in Shangshak village in north- eastern India’s state of Manipur. (AP/Yirmiyan Arthur)

With a population of about 250,000, Abkhazia is recognized as a sovereign state only by Russia and a handful of other countries.

Abkhazia broke away from Georgia in the early 1990s as the Soviet Union collapsed. The last of Georgia's troops were driven out in a brief 2008 war with Russia, and Moscow has tightened its control over the lush Black Sea province and a second breakaway Georgian region, South Ossetia.

The region's parliament named prime minister Valery Bganba as caretaker president.

Germany's Merkel goes into quarantine

BERLIN -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after being informed that a doctor who administered a vaccine to her has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Merkel, 65, was informed about the doctor's test shortly after holding a news conference Sunday announcing new measures to curb the spread of the virus, her spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

He said Merkel had received a precautionary vaccine Friday against pneumococcal infection.

Seibert said in a statement that Merkel would undergo "regular tests" in the coming days and continue with her work from home for the time being.

Merkel had earlier expressed her gratitude to Germans who were following the rules on social distancing, saying it was important to remain at least 5 feet apart to reduce the likelihood of infection.

Merkel on Sunday thanked "the overwhelming majority" of Germans who were following rules on social distancing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"I know that it means sacrifice," she said, citing the economic and social costs that the lockdown is having. "I'm moved by the fact that so many are abiding by these rules. This way we show care for older and sick people, because the virus is most dangerous to them. In short: we are saving lives with this."

Merkel said the lockdown had already affected her profoundly, too.

Syrian grants amnesty, lowers sentences

DAMASCUS, Syria -- Syrian President Bashar Assad granted amnesty and reduced sentences for all crimes committed before Sunday, while also offering amnesty to military deserters who turn themselves in within the next few months.

Similar amnesties have been issued on several occasions, most recently in September of last year.

The decree did not say whether freeing prisoners was part of an attempt to halt the spread of the new coronavirus inside Syria's jails. Syria is the only country in the Middle East that has reported zero coronavirus cases so far, although strict measures have been taken across the war-torn country to prevent the spread of the virus, including the closure of restaurants and cafes.

Iran, one of the hardest-hit countries in the world by the new virus, released 85,000 prisoners last week on temporary leave. The move was apparently an effort to keep the virus from spreading through Iran's prisons. Iran has been a strong ally of Assad during Syria's nine-year civil war.

The conflict in Syria has killed more than 400,000 people and displaced half the country's population. Opposition activists say tens of thousands of anti-government activists are held in jails around the country.

Sunday's decree granted amnesty to several crimes that weren't included in previous amnesties. However, the decree did not name which specific crimes were covered, instead referring to them by their number in Syrian criminal law. A government adviser, Abdul-Qader Azouz, later said the amnesty covered crimes committed since the war began in 2011, such as anti-government activity online and some acts of terrorism.

Rebels attack India; 17 killed, 14 injured

PATNA, India -- Seventeen policemen were killed and 14 others injured in an attack by Maoist rebels in eastern India, police said Sunday.

The attack took place Saturday afternoon near Elmaguda village in Sukma district, 685 miles south of Patna, the state capital of Bihar, said Shalbh Sinha, superintendent of police in Sukma.

Sinha said the bodies of 17 policemen were recovered on Sunday after a search operation in the area.

The area is a known stronghold of the rebels, who have been fighting in several Indian states for over 40 years.

The rebels are considered India's biggest internal security threat and claim inspiration from Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong. They are demanding land and jobs for impoverished tribal communities that they say are ignored by the government.

-- COMPILED BY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE STAFF FROM WIRE REPORTS

A Section on 03/23/2020