Health crisis adds to strain on animal shelters

Little Rock's Animal Village shelter is already past normal occupancy, and with puppy and kitten season looming and the covid-19 virus increasing demand, officials are worried there may not be enough room.

Both Little Rock and North Little Rock have closed most government buildings, including animal shelters. Faced with that dilemma, the cities are looking online to secure adoptions before puppies and kittens flood into the shelters.

Jake Hillard, executive director of Arkansans for Animals, said the situation is looking grim.

"There's no way to facilitate getting these animals out, because adoptions are slowing down -- shelters and clinics and everything else are also closing," Hillard said. "And we go through puppy and kitten season, and people get poorer. And they get more strapped, of course there's going to be even more homeless (animals), no place for them to go and no way to get them out alive."

The veterinarian medical association has advised all veterinarians to hold off on nonemergency procedures. Since that includes spaying and neutering, Hillard expects there to be even more animals than usual.

"There's no Band-Aid," Hillard said. "We've pulled the whole thing off. We've been seeing really big puppy and kitten blooms because of our really moderate winters the past couple of years, and now there's nothing to stop it. There's nothing to stop it, so people who have all of these pets who then breed -- and they have all of these puppies and kittens -- what are they going to do with them?"

They are going to shoot them, drown them, dump them on the street -- whatever is easiest, Hillard said.

"There will be people that will try to do the best that they can with what they've got," he said. "But then there are going to be people, and there are people already before any of this happened, who dumped animals or would shoot them or dispose of them whatever way was easiest or most convenient."

Animal Village will still offer adoptions through an online process, as the shelter is over normal occupancy, according to a news release from city spokesman Lamor Williams and Stephanie Jackson, Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s spokesman.

According to Housing & Neighborhood Programs Department Director Kevin Howard, Animal Village is already feeling the heat.

"We've had an increase of animals because we normally send so many up north to different shelters ... but since a lot of shelters are being shut down due to the covid-19 coronavirus, we have no choice but to keep what we have in house right now," Howard said. "And that's what prompted us to do more adoptions and fostering the animals."

North Little Rock Director of Communications Jim Billings said the city's shelter will operate similarly.

"They [animal shelter staff] are running day-to-day calls, so they are picking up strays," Billings said. "If they put pictures on there and you know yes-or-no if you want that animal, they can adopt it out to you, but they're not bringing animals out of the shelter for to you to touch and then go back."

North Little Rock will use Facebook to offer animals to those wanting to adopt.

Howard said surrenders will be taken on a case-by-case basis, with priority given to people in emergency situations such as losing a home.

"I hope that people can pull together and reach out to their shelters and offer to foster or offer to adopt," Hillard said. "This is a good time to bring a pet home that's already been spayed or neutered, that's not going to add to the homeless animal population. But everybody's got a lot on their plate right now, and I think it's going to get harder before it gets better."

Metro on 03/23/2020