Hundreds flock to Pine Bluff for Tyson chicken; delivery delayed

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies help direct traffic Monday morning at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Hundreds of vehicles spread outward in all directions from the convention center Monday morning, some arriving as early as 6 a.m., in anticipation of food donations from Tyson Foods. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Dale Ellis)

PINE BLUFF — The news that Tyson Foods would be delivering 40,000 pounds of chicken to Pine Bluff to give out to people because of the coronavirus pandemic attracted hundreds and hundreds of people from Pine Bluff, Jefferson County and around the state to the Pine Bluff Convention Center on Monday.

Officials said people began lining up in their cars at 6 a.m. to await the scheduled 10 a.m. arrival of the delivery truck, which was coming from Russellville.

But, about 11:15, volunteers, Pine Bluff police, and Jefferson County deputies who were controlling traffic around the convention center began sending people away, telling them to return in the afternoon, after organizers received word that the truck would be delayed until then.

Jacqueline Ross, director of Delta Regional Community Services Outreach Network in Pine Bluff, which helped organize the food distribution event, said the delay was apparently the result of a miscommunication somewhere along the organization chain.

Ross and Mary Liddell, outreach coordinator for the city of Pine Bluff, appeared to be caught off guard when vehicles began leaving. Liddell said volunteers had been going through the lines of vehicles, which spread outward in all directions from the convention center, taking names and assigning people a place in line in an effort to ensure the orderly distribution of food packages that were to be given away as vehicles were directed through a parking lot outside the south entrance of the convention center.

Derrick Burleson of Tyson Foods said early Monday afternoon, said that in an effort to assist people hard hit by the current crisis, Tyson Foods has donated more than 2.6 million pounds of product in 16 states, a million pounds in Arkansas alone.