• Joshua Thomas, a spokesman for Target, said, "this was an unfortunate oversight, and we worked quickly to address it," after the retailer was criticized for selling N95 masks, which are in demand by medical providers during the coronavirus pandemic, at some stores in Washington state.

• David Ishee, a justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court, said the court "cannot find any arguable issue for appeal" in the justices' unanimous decision to uphold the conviction of Kendall Woodson, who injured his wife by dousing her with hot grease during an argument.

• Elisha Nochomovitz, a runner in Balma, France, found a way to complete a marathon despite the country's coronavirus confinement rules by running the full 26.2 miles on his 23-foot balcony.

• Scott Asalone, 63, a former Catholic priest from Asbury Park, N.J., was arrested in Loudoun County, Va., and charged in the sexual abuse of a teenager nearly 35 years ago, and a Washington, D.C., councilman, David Grosso, issued a statement after Asalone's arrest saying, "the minor he assaulted was me."

• Kaileen Boyd, 24, and her mother, Kimberly Boyd, 55, of Hillsboro, Mo., were charged with child abuse and neglect after prosecutors said Kimberly Boyd allowed her daughter to continue working at a day care center she ran after the younger Boyd was accused by fellow employees of abusing four toddlers.

• Anthony Levandowski, an engineer who specializes in self-driving vehicles, agreed to plead guilty in federal court in San Francisco to stealing trade secrets from Google after a civil suit with the tech giant that led Levandowski to file for bankruptcy.

• Joe Sedinger, the sheriff of Autauga County, Ala., said his office is looking for Allen Dale Stromberg, who is wanted on charges of rape and sexual abuse of a young girl.

• Hunter Ethan Elliott, 23, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and causing a crash that killed a 2-year-old boy and injured the child's parents after he drove his pickup into the back of the family's SUV at an intersection, Georgia State Police said.

• Lev Dermen, a California gas station owner accused of helping a pair of Utah polygamists expand a biodiesel fraud scheme that ended up stealing nearly $500 million in government funds, was found guilty on 10 counts, including money laundering and mail fraud.

