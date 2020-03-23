Jefferson County woman arrested in husband's homicide, authorities say

A Jefferson County woman was arrested Sunday in the weekend homicide of her husband, authorities said.

Ella Simmons, 70, faces one count of first-degree murder, an online jail roster indicates.

Deputies responded around 7 p.m. Saturday to a home on the 10000 block of Princeton Pike and found 64-year-old Robert Simmons unresponsive, according to a news release from the Jefferson County sheriff's office. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Ella Simmons told authorities during an interview she and her husband got into an argument that led to him “verbally abusing her” and following her around the home, the release states.

She said she “wasn't going to allow him to put his hands on her,” so she fired gunshots at him, according to authorities.

The release states investigators found a revolver in the home.

Ella Simmons was booked into the Jefferson County jail on Sunday, according to the online roster, and she remained there Monday morning. No bond was listed.