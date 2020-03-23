Judge sees basis for child abuse suspicion, tosses suit

Michelle Stanley, left, and her husband, Hal Stanley, speak to the media on Jan. 21, 2015, following a custody hearing at the Garland County Courts Building. - Photo by Richard Rasmussen of The Sentinel-Record

HOT SPRINGS -- A federal judge ruled Friday that county and state officials had reasonable suspicion to suspect abuse when they removed seven children from their Garland County home in January 2015, dismissing the lawsuit the children's parents filed more than three years ago.

U.S. District Senior Judge Robert T. Dawson's 21-page opinion and order dismissed claims against Garland County Sheriff Mike McCormick, Under Sheriff Jason Lawrence, Deputy Terry Threadgill and former Sgt. Mike Wright. Dawson also dismissed claims against Katherine Finnegan, a former civilian investigator with the Arkansas State Police's Crimes Against Children Division.

Joe Churchwell, the attorney for Hal and Michelle Stanley, the parents of the children, said Friday that he plans to appeal Dawson's ruling granting the state and county's motions for summary judgment and denying the Stanleys'. The couple regained full custody five months after the removal.

"I expect the [8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals] to recognize the clear violations of this family's rights," he said, saying he plans to file the appeal this week.

According to court documents, Wright put the children in Arkansas Department of Human Services custody under a 72-hour protective hold based on Finnegan's recommendation and his belief that DHS was not inclined to take action. Finnegan interviewed two of the children, a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, during the execution of a search warrant at the home by the sheriff's department, the Garland County Drug Task Force and State Police.

According to court documents, about 30 law enforcement and investigative officials participated in the search. A doctor and ambulance were also there to examine the children.

The search warrant that Division 3 Circuit Judge Lynn Williams signed that day was based on allegations that Hal Stanley forced the children to consume Miracle Mineral Supplement, or MMS. Court records said the Food and Drug Administration warned consumers in 2010 about the dangers of MMS, cautioning that consumption can lead to nausea, throwing up, diarrhea, dehydration and liver failure.

Hal Stanley told officials he used the substance to promote his own health and balance the pH in the family's aquaponics system. The search confirmed that MMS was in the home, but the Stanleys denied they forced the children to take it.

Other allegations reported by neighbors and family friends, who, according to court records, based their claims partly on conversations with the Stanleys' 16-year-old son, included excessive corporal punishment, medical neglect, inadequate nutrition and educational neglect. Court records said Hal and Michelle Stanley's refusal to allow the boy to attend public school had created tension in the home.

Dawson said the court's job wasn't to determine if child abuse had occurred, but if it was reasonable for law enforcement officials to remove the children. The 8th Circuit, in affirming the district court's ruling denying Finnegan's petition to dismiss the case against her before the discovery process, said there must be reasonable suspicion at the time of removal.

Dawson said it existed on the night of the search, entitling officials to the legal doctrine that protects them from civil liability if they've acted reasonably and responsibly.

"State officials who remove a child from the custody of parents are entitled to qualified immunity, so long as their actions are supported by a reasonable suspicion of child abuse," Dawson said. " Reasonable suspicion requires more than a hunch but less than probable cause," he added.

Dawson said the 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl's confirmation of MMS exposure during Finnegan's interview, which was consistent with allegations made in earlier complaints and in an interview with the Stanleys' adult son, who had moved out of the home a month before his siblings were put in foster care, supported reasonable suspicion.

"After talking with the Garland County defendants in this case, every one of them expressed a sincere attitude of gratefulness that this case was dismissed by Judge Dawson," said Ralph Ohm, who represented the county litigants as general counsel for the Arkansas Public Employees Risk Management Association. "Although they always knew that they acted to protect the Stanley children in this whole process, they are extremely glad that the federal court agreed with their position."

Citing case law that investigators aren't obligated to investigate further once reasonable suspicion is established, Dawson said the Stanleys' argument that they'd been deprived of due process as a result of an incomplete investigation was false.

Reasonable suspicion also made a court order to remove the children unnecessary, Dawson said.

Finnegan testified in a deposition last year that Maj. Ron Stayton, the former CACD commander, pressured her into making true findings of abuse and neglect against the Stanleys, telling Churchwell that her superiors instructed her to make the findings because of the attention the case had attracted.

She said the State Police wanted the case closed because it had become a "political issue," and that she had been coached by CACD's head of investigations on how to use DHS' Division of Children and Family Service's child abuse assessment protocol to support the true findings.

CACD used the two teenage children's accusations to justify the true findings, despite the DCFS assessment protocol stipulating claims of alleged victims are insufficient on their own to sustain a true finding.

An administrative law judge overturned the nine true findings of physical abuse in late 2015 for lack of sufficient evidence. The next year, the state chose not to defend 12 true findings of educational neglect related to the children not being registered as home-schooled, removing the couple from the state's child maltreatment registry 21 months after their children were placed in protective custody.

Metro on 03/23/2020