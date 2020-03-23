Little Rock's Capital Hotel shuts doors to combat illness' spread; no cases reported at business

The Capital Hotel has closed its doors as a result of the spread of coronavirus, the business announced Sunday.

The hotel, which opened in 1876, said on its Facebook page that the decision was made “in effort to support the recommendations of the CDC, national, state and local governments in mitigating the spread of the virus.”

Neither employees nor guests have reported testing positive for the illness, according to the Capital. The business wrote that it plans to support its staff during the closure, though the post didn't provide further details.

The post said the hotel hopes to re-open “as soon as possible.”