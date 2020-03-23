Lonoke man charged in murder of woman, 43

A Lonoke man was charged Monday with capital murder in connection to the Jan. 29 shooting death of 43-year-old Shelanna Martin.

Dexter Lamont Dodson Jr., 26, was arrested the day after the homicide.

The Lonoke County sheriff’s office received a call about an unresponsive person lying on the side of Tomlinson Road.

Officers learned that Dodson “had made credible threats to harm the victim just days earlier,” according to an affidavit from Lt. Lynn Shepard filed in Lonoke County Circuit Court.

Officers found a pistol in Dodson’s father’s car, according to the affidavit. Martin’s daughter told police she had seen her mother get into a car with a man resembling Dodson Jr. earlier that day.

“She further stated that she had recently seen both her mother and Dexter together, and that Dexter had been trying to break her mother and her mother’s husband up,” according to the affidavit.

A purse was found in a dumpster at a nearby church. Inside were found Martin’s belongings and a live shell that matched the shells in the pistol found in Dodson Sr.’s car, as well as a spent shell at the scene of the homicide, wrote Shepard.