Man found shot to death in vehicle

Blytheville police are investigating after a 30-year-old man was found shot to death in a vehicle on East Rose Street on Saturday night.

The victim, Ryan Wright, was found sitting in a vehicle on the side of the road.

In a news release obtained by the NEA Town Courier, Blytheville police Capt. John Frazier said, "The evidence in this case suggests that Mr. Wright knew, or was at least familiar with the shooter and this is not a random act against him."

Detectives investigating the death as a homicide are seeking information about Wright's whereabouts before the shooting, Frazier added.

Wright was an employee of the city's water utility department, according to the Town Courier.

A public information officer with the Blytheville Police Department was unavailable for comment Sunday afternoon.

Metro on 03/23/2020