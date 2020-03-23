MARCH 23 UPDATE: Virus total in Arkansas increases to 168; gov to speak at 2:30 p.m.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arkansas has risen to 168, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The agency’s website reported the increase, up from 165 the previous day, on Monday. Two of the new cases are in Pulaski County, while one is in Faulkner County, according to a map posted on the website.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and health officials plan to provide an update on the spread of coronavirus in the state during a news conference at 2:30 p.m.

[Interactive Arkansas map not showing up above? Click here to see it: arkansasonline.com/arvirus]

Check back for further updates, and use the video player below to watch Hutchinson's news conference:

[Video player not loading? Click here to watch at 2:30 p.m.: arkansasonline.com/news/coronavirus]