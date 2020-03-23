Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Seahawks add OL Warmack

The Seattle Seahawks continue to stockpile offensive linemen in free agency, agreeing to terms with former first-rounder Chance Warmack on Sunday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced by the team. Warmack has not played since 2018 when he appeared in nine games for Philadelphia. He sat out last season to reportedly get healthy after a series of injuries. Warmack, 28, was part of the 2013 draft class and was considered the best interior offensive lineman that year coming out of Alabama. He was drafted 10th overall by Tennessee and started 46 of 48 possible games his first three seasons for the Titans. But Warmack suffered a hand injury early in the 2016 season and played in just two games. The Titans opted not to pick up his fifth-year option and Warmack eventually signed with the Eagles, spending two seasons with Philadelphia. Warmack joins Seattle's growing list of offensive linemen either already under contract or acquired during the early days of free agency. The Seahawks have 14 offensive linemen either under contract or having agreed to terms for the upcoming season. That includes the additions of Warmack, B.J. Finney, Cedric Ogbuehi and Brandon Shell this week.

Jets, CB Desir reach deal

Two people with direct knowledge of the contract say the New York Jets and cornerback Pierre Desir have agreed to terms on a deal. One of the people tells The Associated Press the contract for the former Indianapolis Colts standout is for one year. Financial terms weren't immediately available. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because teams can't announce deals until they are officially signed. Desir was released by Colts on Saturday. The 29-year-old defensive back spent the past three seasons with Indianapolis, where he had 161 total tackles, 5 interceptions, 26 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 37 games, including 29 starts. Desir signed a three-year contract worth $22.5 million -- including $12 million guaranteed -- last March, but the Colts saved nearly $7 million on their salary cap for this season by releasing him.

TE Vannett now a Bronco

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Denver Broncos have agreed to a two-year free agent deal with former Seattle and Pittsburgh tight end Nick Vannett that's worth $5.7 million. At 6-6 and 261 pounds, Vannett will be Denver's biggest tight end, and while he's primarily built a reputation as a blocker, he did catch 29 passes for Seattle in 2018 and had a combined 17 receptions for the Seahawks and Steelers last season. He'll pair with 2019 first-round pick Noah Fant in the Broncos' two-tight end sets, and his addition could spell trouble for fellow Ohio State alum Jeff Heuerman, who's been plagued by injuries during his five-year career and is due nearly $4 million next season, none of which is guaranteed. Vannett was a third-round pick out of Ohio State by Seattle in 2016. Heuerman was a third-round pick by the Broncos a year earlier. In four seasons, Vannett has 61 catches for 591 yards and four touchdowns. Heuerman, who didn't play as a rookie because of a knee injury, has remarkably similar numbers in his four seasons of action: 63 catches for 678 yards and five touchdowns.

Bears, CB Burns agree to contract

Photo by FR155572 AP

Pierre Desir, right, of the Indianapolis Colts, and guest attend the 9th Annual NFL Honors at the Adrienne Arsht Center on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (Jeff Lewis/AP Images for NFL)

The Chicago Bears and cornerback Artie Burns agreed to a one-year contract, agent Drew Rosenhaus said. Drafted out of Miami by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 25 pick in 2016, Burns played in all 16 games each of his first three years before falling out of the rotation in 2019. He had three interceptions as a rookie, but played in just 10 games last season. The Bears had an opening after waiving cornerback Prince Amukamara last month.

Sports on 03/23/2020