Ohio AG orders abortion restrictions

Ohio's attorney general has ordered clinics to halt many abortions under a new statewide measure to conserve health care resources amid the coronavirus pandemic, going against the urgings of many medical professionals.

Officials in Washington state and Massachusetts have clarified that similar orders pausing elective surgeries do not apply to abortions, and several national medical associations last week advised against canceling or delaying the procedures -- a key part of "comprehensive health care," they said -- because of the coronavirus outbreak. But Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican, on Friday and Saturday ordered several facilities, about which he said the Health Department has received complaints, to stop their "nonessential" abortions.

As clinics say they'll proceed undeterred, the fight over what constitutes essential care in Ohio could be the first of many as more states heed the U.S. government's calls for hospitals to suspend unneeded operations and as doctors and nurses warn they're running out of masks, gowns and drugs.

Advocates see the latest limits on abortions as part of a long-standing political agenda, pointing to conservative Ohio lawmakers' past efforts to restrict abortions amid a wave of red-state legislation repeatedly blocked by the courts. A federal judge last summer halted Ohio's "heartbeat" bill that would have banned abortion after detection of the fetal pulse typically found about six weeks into pregnancy.

"People should not push ideological agendas that interfere with doctor-patient relationship. Period," Kellie Copeland, executive director of the advocacy organization NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio, told The Washington Post on Saturday. "But especially not right now, not during a pandemic."

People choose to end pregnancies for many reasons, including financial strain, health problems and an inability to work, Copeland said. She warned that blocking many abortions as "nonessential" or "elective" surgeries just as the coronavirus upends lives could have long-lasting consequences.

In letters to clinics, Deputy Attorney General Jonathan Fulkerson framed it as a necessary measure amid a public health crisis. Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, has led the way with policies -- shutdowns of schools, restaurants, bars and more -- to curb the virus, which has infected hundreds of people and killed three in the state. Officials around the country fear the pandemic will become far deadlier if already-strained systems grow overwhelmed.

"This is an unprecedented time in the state's history, and everyone must do their part to help stop the spread of this disease," Fulkerson wrote, warning that the Health Department will "take all appropriate measures" if providers don't fall in line.

A spokeswoman for Yost, Bethany McCorkle, declined to comment on criticism of the stance toward abortions and said that letters have been sent only to facilities that the Health Department received complaints about. On Saturday, the attorney general's office also wrote to a urology organization with a warning for its members to stop performing elective surgeries, McCorkle said.

She said all the letters were issued to comply with the state Health Department's order to cancel all "nonessential or elective surgeries and procedures" that use personal protective equipment.

A Section on 03/23/2020