100 years ago

March 23, 1920

• Three well known Little Rock women, one of whom is the author of several books, were rudely frightened at midnight Sunday night in an open field near the foot of East Sixth street by Patrolmen Canada and Wilson, both of whom were also considerably surprised. This was not the only scare the women had during their stay of several hours in the east end of the city. They were looking for a ghost at a haunted house, three-fourths of a mile from the foot of East Sixth street. They saw the ghost. The patrolmen also saw it perform from a distance.

50 years ago

March 23, 1970

• Arkansas will receive a windfall of almost $3 million in federal Title I funds in 1970, state Education Commissioner A.W. Ford said Sunday. Ford told the state Board of Education that he had received word Thursday from the federal Department of Health, Education and Welfare that the state would receive $2,943,733 more than it had anticipated under Title I of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act. Title I funds are distributed to local schools to provide assistance to children in low-income families.

25 years ago

March 23, 1995

• Carhops at drive-in restaurants have come a long way since those depicted in the movie "American Graffiti," which showed viewers a slice of life from the 1950s. Gone are the bee-hive hairdos, the skin-tight slacks and -- for the most part -- the rollerskates. But in many ways, carhops are much the same and even better these days if you find a good one. At the Sonic Drive-In restaurant in Sheridan, customers can find one of the best Sonic carhops in the nation. Amanda Davis, 20, was recognized in February as the No. 2 Sonic carhop in the nation when she and five of her colleagues attended the Super Sonic Games in Las Vegas, a competition between the nation's best Sonic employees.

10 years ago

March 23, 2010

• Sierra Club officials are contending that ozone from Texas' coal-fired power plants is worsening Arkansas' air quality as they touted their support of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's proposal to stiffen smog regulations. But candidates in central Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District are split over the Obama Administration's proposed regulations. The EPA has proposed a range of 60 parts per billion to 70 parts per billion for the allowable concentration of ground-level ozone. Failure to meet the proposed standards would lead to sanctions such as the loss of federal highway money. To reach attainment, the term used by the EPA to denote compliance, an area has had to have no more than 75 parts of ozone for every 1 billion parts of air.

