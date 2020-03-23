The Nation in Brief

Liza Garza and her children Faith, 8; Christian, 10; and Joseph, 11 sit on top of their vehicle and pray Sunday during a drive-in Mass in McAllen, Texas. (AP/Delcia Lopez)

Rand Paul announces he has covid-19

WASHINGTON -- Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Sunday that he had tested positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus, becoming the first member of the Senate to report a case of covid-19. He said in a tweet that he was feeling fine and was in quarantine.

Paul, an eye surgeon, said he has not had symptoms and was tested out of an abundance of caution because of his extensive travel and events. He said he was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.

A deficit hawk, Paul was among eight Senate Republicans who voted against a House-passed bill last week that provided more than $100 billion to boost testing for the coronavirus and guarantee paid sick leave for millions of workers. He also was the only Republican senator who opposed an earlier bill authorizing $8.3 billion for initial response to the virus.

Children laugh Sunday as Reuben Ward, 29, of Delta, Penn., clowns around in a T-Rex costume by the Washington Monu- ment on the National Mall. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

The senator was on Capitol Hill this past week, including at a Friday luncheon among GOP senators. He spoke on the Senate floor Wednesday afternoon, addressing the coronavirus and an amendment he sponsored that would pay for virus relief efforts by withdrawing U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

Louisianians are ordered to stay home

BATON ROUGE -- Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered all 4.6 million people in Louisiana to voluntarily stay at home starting at 5 p.m. today unless they're performing an essential task like getting food or medicine.

First responders and workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors' offices and other critical infrastructure are exempt from his directive, which will remain in effect until April 12 and could be extended beyond that.

The directive doesn't describe any details on enforcement, and it leaves people with plenty of maneuvering room.

Essential activities, it says, include getting exercise and fresh air, walking pets, and going to family homes and places of worship. But the directive says that in all cases, people should practice social distancing, avoid groups of 10 or more, and shouldn't visit friends or family without an "urgent need."

"The bottom line is we are in a race against time when it comes to this coronavirus and its rapid spread in Louisiana," Edwards said at a news conference Sunday.

Edwards said voluntary compliance is the best way to contain the virus.

"We're not going to be doing checkpoints and asking people to tell us why they're out and about," the Democrat said. "If the people of Louisiana demand that we enforce it before they honor it, we are in deep trouble, so I'm asking people to be good citizens."

U.S. scolds France for freeing Iranian

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration Sunday harshly criticized France for releasing an Iranian man wanted for prosecution by the United States in an apparent prisoner swap with Iran.

The State Department said it "deeply regrets" the "unilateral" French decision to release Jalal Rohollahnejad, who was the subject of a U.S. extradition request on charges of violating American sanctions on Iran.

Spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement that France had failed to uphold its obligations under an extradition treaty and harmed the cause of justice. Rohollahnejad was released from French custody Friday in an apparent swap for French researcher Roland Marchal, who had been detained in Iran for more than eight months on charges of violating state security laws.

"The United States deeply regrets France's unilateral decision to release Iranian national Jalal Rohollahnejad from its custody," she said. "There are multiple outstanding U.S. charges against him related to the illegal export of equipment with military applications in violation of U.S. sanctions."

"The United States and France have a shared interest in bringing those accused of serious crimes to justice, particularly in cases with national security implications," Ortagus said. "It is regrettable in this instance that France failed to uphold its treaty obligations and prevented justice from being pursued."

Iranian state TV reported late Friday that Marchal had been freed, just hours after French authorities released Rohollahnejad. It said France had planned to deliver Rohollahnejad to the U.S. for his alleged role in violating U.S. sanctions on Iran. It said he had been in jail in France for more than a year.

Mississippi killer found dead in prison

JACKSON, Miss. -- An inmate serving a life sentence for capital murder has died at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville, the prison said Sunday.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said foul play is not suspected. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, prison officials said.

The prison system said Troy Michael Daughtery, 48, was found unconscious in his bed Saturday evening. He did not respond to CPR.

Daughtery had been incarcerated for nearly 21 years. He was sentenced June 1, 1999, in Harrison County.

