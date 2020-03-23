Rescue package struggles in Senate

WASHINGTON -- Top-level negotiations between Congress and the White House teetered Sunday over a now nearly $2 trillion economic rescue package, as the coronavirus crisis deepened, the nation shut down and the first U.S. senator tested positive for the disease.

As President Donald Trump took to the podium in the White House briefing room and promised to help Americans who feel afraid and isolated as the pandemic spreads, the Senate voted against advancing the rescue package. But negotiations continued on Capitol Hill.

"I think you'll get there. To me it's not very complicated: We have to help the worker. We have to save the companies," Trump said. "We're enduring a great national trial and we will prove that we can meet the moment. We're at war."

Photo by AP

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Negotiations continued even as the initial procedural vote fell short, with 47 senators voting in favor and 47 opposed. The tally was well short of the 60 votes needed to move forward. The number of "aye" votes was especially low because five Republicans are quarantined over coronavirus fears.

Photo by AP

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to speak to reporters about the economic impact of the coronavirus, at the White House, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Although senators of both major parties and Trump administration officials vowed to continue negotiating -- around the clock if necessary -- the vote was the latest negative signal about Congress' ability to come together around the legislation, which aims to inject close to $1.8 trillion into businesses and households. Policymakers are scrambling to address a spike in layoffs and businesses gasping for assistance as millions of Americans stay home to avoid contagion.

Ever since Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., introduced the legislation Thursday night, senators have missed one self-imposed deadline after another to reach a deal. The vote Sunday evening was delayed three hours so talks could continue after it became clear it would fail, but no resolution was reached and it failed anyway.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who was leading a third day of talks on Capitol Hill, said the plan was meant to prop up the nation's weakened economy for the next 10 to 12 weeks.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., suggested that House Democrats might chart their own course and release their own bill, which could put the Democratic-led House and the Republican-led Senate on different tracks and delay final agreement on any deal. The White House had expressed hope that a bill could be signed into law by today.

PARTISAN SPLIT

At the otherwise emptied-out Capitol, the draft aid bill was declared insufficient by Democrats, who argued it was tilted toward corporations and did too little to help workers and health care providers. The setback sent Republicans back to the negotiating table.

Doubts emerged about the fate of an agreement that would provide some relief against health and economic crises that are likely to stretch for several months.

"Americans don't need to see us haggling endlessly," warned McConnell, his voice rising on the Senate floor. He sought passage of the package by today.

McConnell said it was time for Democrats to "take 'yes' for an answer" and accept a bill that he said incorporated many of their ideas. Democrats, though, said McConnell's bill was tilted too far in favor of corporations and did not include much oversight for $500 billion in loans and guarantees that could go to companies selected by the Treasury Department.

Photo by AP

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. (right) has lunch Friday with Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., at a Republican policy gathering on Capitol Hill in Washington. Paul has tested positive for coronavirus. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said the draft package "significantly cut back our hospitals, our cities, our states, our medical workers and so many others needed in this crisis."

McConnell said, "The notion that we have time to play games here with the American economy and the American people is utterly absurd. The American people expect us to act tomorrow, and I want everybody to fully understand if we aren't able to act tomorrow it will be because of our colleagues on the other side continuing to dicker when the country expects us to come together."

Trump seemed to acknowledge concerns on the part of Democrats while insisting that he did not want to offer bailouts.

"I don't want to give a bailout to a company and then have somebody go out and use that money to buy back stock in the company and raise the price and then get a bonus," Trump said. "So I may be Republican, but I don't like that. I want them to use the money for the workers."

Trump urged Congress to get a deal done and, during the Sunday briefing, responded to criticism that his administration was sluggish to act. He cited his cooperation with the three hardest-hit states -- California, New York and Washington -- and invoked a measure to give governors flexibility in calling up the national guard under their control, while the federal government covers the bill.

But even as Trump stressed federal-local partnerships, some governors, including Republican Greg Abbott of Texas, expressed unhappiness with Washington's response. The president himself took a swipe hours earlier at Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., saying that he and "a very small group of certain other Governors, together with Fake News" should not be "blaming the Federal Government for their own shortcomings."

WORRIES GROW

This came as the first senator, Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky, announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Paul, who is a doctor and a close ally of the president, said in a tweet that he was not showing symptoms and was in quarantine.

Paul was seen at a GOP senators' lunch Friday and swimming in the Senate gym pool Sunday morning. His office said he left the Senate immediately after learning of his diagnosis.

A growing list of lawmakers have cycled in and out of isolation after exposure, and two members of the House have said they tested positive. Five senators were in self-quarantine Sunday evening, including Utah Republicans Mike Lee and Mitt Romney.

The urgency to act is mounting, as jobless claims skyrocket, businesses shutter and the financial markets are set to re-open today eager for signs that Washington can soften the blow of the health care crisis and what experts say is a looming recession. Stock futures declined sharply as Trump spoke Sunday evening.

Officials late Sunday put the price tag of the ballooning rescue package at nearly $2 trillion. That does not include additional measures being taken by the Federal Reserve to shore up the economy.

The stock market has lost 10,000 points in six weeks, and some analysts believe more than 3 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week. Much of the U.S. economy is frozen as Americans stay home and cut back on spending, fearful about the coronavirus outbreak.

The economic conditions appear to be dramatically worse than first predicted. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard told Bloomberg News on Sunday that the unemployment rate could hit 30% between April and June because of mass layoffs, which would be worse than what occurred during the Great Depression.

CORPORATE FOCUS

Mnuchin said workers and businesses will get assistance to help cover payrolls for the next 10 weeks; unemployment insurance; and a one-time "bridge payment" of about $3,000 for a family of four. Hospitals, he said, will get approximately $110 billion for the expected influx of sick patients.

The treasury secretary said a significant part of the package will involve working with the Federal Reserve for up to $4 trillion of liquidity to support the economy with "broad-based lending programs."

For example, the direct payments to households would appropriate $1,200 per qualifying adult and $500 per child at a cost of about $250 billion. The cash disbursements in the new agreement would phase out for people with incomes of $75,000 and above. The legislation also includes about $100 billion for hospitals and about $250 billion to beef up state unemployment insurance programs -- both major priorities for Democrats.

But many other parts of the bill are meant to address problems flagged by companies, many of which have said they will be forced to scale back much of their operations if they don't receive aid soon.

The biggest subset of this $500 billion fund would be $425 billion in loans and loan guarantees meant to rescue "eligible businesses, states or municipalities." This part of the bill has attracted particular attention from Democrats, some of whom have said it would give the Treasury Department broad sway to direct funds to specific companies that have appealed to the White House.

Trump has already talked about how he wants to help the cruise and hotel industries, but dozens of others have pleaded for assistance as well. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., called the bucket of money a "slush fund to boost favored companies and corporate executives -- while they continue to pull down huge paychecks and fire their workers."

The president, when pressed by a reporter, dodged a question as to whether his own business would seek federal funds. He also said, unlike some of his predecessors at times of national crisis, that he would probably not call any past presidents for advice, saying, "I don't think I'm going to learn much."

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who chairs the Senate Small Business Committee, said there is a "very strong general agreement" that small businesses will be able to obtain loans up to 250% of their one-month payroll. That money, as long as it is used for business expenses such as paying workers or providing their benefits, or to cover rent, will be entirely forgiven, Rubio said.

Also sought in the bill is about $100 billion in emergency supplemental appropriations for a variety of public health and other needs, and there are several tax and health policy changes.

Mnuchin said the economic package is designed to last for 10 to 12 weeks, and the administration would revisit whether it would seek additional assistance from Congress. He said on Fox News Sunday that he expected a vote on the package this morning.

Democrats have pushed for add-ons, including food security aid, small business loans and other measures for workers -- saying the three months of unemployment insurance offered under the draft plan was not enough.

The details are coming from drafts of bills circulating among lobbyists but not yet released to the public. They were obtained by The Associated Press.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew Taylor, Jonathan Lemire, Lisa Mascaro, Bev Banks, Colleen Long, Hope Yen, Mary Clare Jalonick, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Alan Fram and Padmananda Rama of The Associated Press; and by Erica Werner, Seung Min Kim, Rachael Bade, Jeff Stein and Paul Kane of The Washington Post.

