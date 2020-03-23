Sections
Super Quiz: American vehicle models

Today at 1:58 a.m.

  1. Cherokee and Comanche

  2. Impala and Malibu

  3. Explorer and Edge

  4. Charger and Challenger

  5. 300 and Pacifica

  6. Escalade and CTS

  7. Galaxy and Escape

  8. Silverado and Colorado

  9. Durango and Grand Caravan

ANSWERS

  1. Jeep

  2. Chevrolet

  3. Ford

  4. Dodge

  5. Chrysler

  6. Cadillac

  7. Ford

  8. Chevrolet

  9. Dodge

Style on 03/23/2020

Print Headline: Super Quiz: American vehicle models

