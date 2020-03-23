Cherokee and Comanche
Impala and Malibu
Explorer and Edge
Charger and Challenger
300 and Pacifica
Escalade and CTS
Galaxy and Escape
Silverado and Colorado
Durango and Grand Caravan
ANSWERS
Jeep
Chevrolet
Ford
Dodge
Chrysler
Cadillac
Ford
Chevrolet
Dodge
03/23/2020
Print Headline: Super Quiz: American vehicle models
