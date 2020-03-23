Supper Club with Social Distancing

We debated about whether to have our monthly supper club or not, but since we have seen each other off and on all week delivering this and that, we decided to go for it, but we were all mindful of sanitation and keeping our distance. One person did not make it and she was missed.

I don't know about you, but my hands are so dry with all the hand washing and sanitizer I use daily.



Chris prepared a lovely meal

and I think we all enjoyed the opportunity to socialize in a small way. We had pork tenderloin with mustard sauce, mashed potatoes and perfectly cooked asparagus.

The meal was topped off with assorted biscuits (the British term for cookies) since there was a slight mishap with the pineapple upside down cake.



As I have said before, while we all enjoy the food and drink, spending time with close friends is a joy.



We are lucky we have each other.

