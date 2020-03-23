Man, 25, arrested in Waldron motel homicide

An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 25-year-old suspect in the killing of a woman who was found dead in a Waldron motel has been arrested, authorities said Monday.

Jared Briley was taken into custody by Arkansas State Police special agents at about 9 p.m. Sunday, according to agency spokesman Bill Sadler.

The woman’s body was found at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday in a rented room at the Southern Nights Motel, 1622 Rice St., according to a previous news release by state police. Sadler said he couldn’t immediately confirm the name of the victim.

Briley was transported to the Scott County jail, where an online jail roster indicated he remained Monday morning. No bond was listed.