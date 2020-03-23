UA-Fayetteville student tests positive for virus, chancellor says

FAYETTEVILLE - A University of Arkansas, Fayetteville student has been identified as having the covid-19 illness, the school announced Monday.

"The student, who had recently been in contact with someone who had visited from out-of-state, is symptomatic and is in self-isolation off campus," according to a message to the campus from Chancellor Joe Steinmetz.

Steinmetz said the university learned "this weekend" of the student's positive test, the first within the UA community.

No further details were given about the student.

"Please keep this individual and all the others battling the virus across the nation and worldwide in your thoughts. We wish them a speedy recovery," Steinmetz said.

The university began its spring break this week. Most students are not on campus, Steinmetz said.

In Washington County, home to Fayetteville, five people have tested positive for covid-19, according to state data as of midday Monday. Another 69 have tested negative for the illness.