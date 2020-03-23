Police Beat

Woman arrested in

UAMS commotion

A 53-year-old woman was arrested by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Police Department on Saturday night and accused of refusing to leave the UAMS emergency department and taking off her clothes in the parking lot.

Cynthia Hensley of Hamburg was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

According to an arrest report, shortly after midnight police were called to the emergency department at 4301 W. Markham St. regarding a combative woman. The woman was told to leave and complied. However, about half an hour later, officers returned because Hensley was standing in the parking lot taking off her clothes. Hensley reportedly argued with an officer who was covering her with a towel and refused to put her clothes back on.

Hensley did not appear on a Pulaski County online jail roster on Sunday evening.

Disorderly conduct,

DWI charges filed

Arkansas State Police on Sunday morning arrested a Little Rock woman and accused her of losing control of her vehicle, threatening another individual, demanding help pulling the vehicle out of the ditch, banging her fists on a resident's door and kicking over trash bins, according to an arrest report.

Martina Kimbrel, 33, faces charges of disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to a chemical test and driving while intoxicated.

Metro on 03/23/2020