North Little Rock woman fatally struck on I-530 while loading couch into vehicle, state police say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 11:53 a.m.
A pedestrian was fatally struck on Interstate 530 Saturday afternoon in Jefferson County while loading a couch into her vehicle, state police said.

Crystal Brown, 30, of North Little Rock, was loading the furniture into her vehicle around 2 p.m. on northbound I-530 in White Hall, according to a state police preliminary report.

A Chevrolet Cruze struck Brown, killing her, the report states. Troopers said the 28-year-old driver of the Cruze was injured.

Weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

Preliminary numbers indicate at least 96 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.

