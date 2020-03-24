ALL NWADG WRESTLING Stafford, Loney blazing a trail for Arkansas wrestling

Van Buren's Addison Loney (right) claimed the first Arkansas Activies Association-sanction Arkansas Girls High School Wrestling state title at 140 pounds this season. She has been chosen as the All-NWADG Female Wrestler of the Year for her accomplishments. (NWA Democrat Gazette-Ben Goff)

Tristan Stafford claimed the Class 6A Arkansas High School State Wrestling title a year ago at 106 pounds despite being 6-8 pounds under the weight limit as a sophomore.

The Bentonville High junior returned bigger and stronger this year and dominated the weight class, earning his second straight state championship at 106.

All NWADG Wrestling Boys Wrestler of the Year Tristan Stafford^Bentonville^Jr.^106 Finished with a 46-1 record and won his second consecutive Class 6A state tote at 106 pounds. The Team Wrestler^School^Class^Weight Tristan Stafford^Bentonville^Jr.^106 Finished undefeated against in-state competition and earned a win by fall against two-time state champion Charles Easterling. Charles Easterling^Bentonville West^Jr.^113 Won the Class 6A state title for the second consecutive season Quinn Graves^Bentonville^Sr.^120 Earned the Class 6A state title and finished with a 31-15 record. Walker Fox^Bentonville^Sr.^126 Finished 21-1 and won the Class 6A state title Jake Adams^Bentonville^Jr.^132 Claimed his third consecutive state title and finished 53-2 — undefeated against in-state competition. Raphael Marascio^Bentonville^Jr.^138 Finished with a 37-8 record and took second in Class 6A, losing a tough 7-6 match in the finals. Brody Raines^Bentonville^Sr.^145 Was dominant this season, finishing 51-2 and winning the Class 6A state title after moving from Nebraska in the fall. Brady Stafford^Bentonville West^Jr.^152 Won the 6A state title, finished with a 48-4 record and claimed 6A-West conference title. Jason Arnold^Greenwood^Jr.^160 Won the Class 5A state title, finishing 43-7 and also defeated the Class 4A state champion at the Meet of Champions Lucas Hankins^Shiloh Christian^Sr.^170 Won the Class 4A state title and finished with a 37-3 record. Devin Swearingen^Van Buren^Sr.^182 Took second in Class 6A, finished with a 36-8 record and won the 6A-West conference title. Charlie March^Rogers Heritage^Sr.^195 Won his second consecutive Class 6A state title despite battling another knee injury and knocked off the 5A champion at the Meet of Champions to finish undefeated. Tyler Crossno^Greenwood^So.^220 Won the Class 5A state title, finished with a 42-3 record and won the 5A-West conference title. Colton Record^Berryville^Sr.^285 Earned his second consecutive Class 4A state title, pinning his way through the state tournament to finish 39-0. Girls Wrestler of the Year Addison Loney^Van Buren^So.^140 Claimed the state title at 140 pounds and finished with a 22-2 record. The Team Wrestler^School^Class^Weight Violet Summers^Van Buren^So.^100 Won the 6A-West and state titles while finishing 20-1. Ashlin Jones^Bentonville^Fr.^108 Took second at the state tournament and avenged a loss in the 6A-West conference tournament. Kassidy Haggard^Bentonville West^So.^116 Finished 18-2 and taking second in the state tournament after winning the 6A-West conference title. Emily Monk^Springdale^Jr.^124 Finished third in the state tournament with a n26-2 record and won the 6A-West conference title April Stanley^Fayetteville^So.^132 Finished second in the state tournament and claimed the 6A-West conference title. Addison Loney^Van Buren^So.^140 Finished second at the 6A-West conference tournament but pinned her way to the state championship. Byanca Cook^Springdale^So.^150 Finished fifth in the state tournament with an 18-12 overall record and avenged a loss in the 6A-West conference tournament. Alecia Gray^Rogers Heritage^Jr.^165 Finished fifth in the state tournament with a 19-8 record and avenged a loss in the 6A-West conference tournament. Kelseigh Archer^Van Buren^Sr.^185 Finished sixth in the state tournament with a 16-8 record and claimed the 6A-West conference title. Jezakia Murray^Springdale^Sr.^235 Finished sixth in the state tournament with a 10-3 record and claimed the 6A-West conference title.

All-State Wrestling Boys Class 4A-1A Jacob Solomon^Shiloh Christian Dominic Alvarado^Berryville Reyna Rogers^Arkadelphia Caleb Record^Berryville Colin Hornaday^Maumelle Charter John Linndstrand^Pulaski Robinson Riley Holman^Pulaski Academy Dominic Henry^Berryville Noah Bowerman^Shiloh Christian Dusty Reasons^Glen Rose Lee Roberts^Gentry Brady McCall^Pulaski Robinson Josh Cady^Pulaski Academy Brayden Phillips^Glen Rose Preston Smith^Pulaski Robinson Rodney Phillips^Glen Rose Drew Johnston^Pulaski Academy Roland Priuden^Batesville Southside R.T. Noel^Pulaski Robinson Ross Womack^Arkadelphia Futa Shinkawa^Pulaski Academy Brett Parsons^Berryville Zachary Lutz^Valley View Carter Bierbaum^Pulaski Academy Gavin Goddard^Shiloh Christian J.P. Cady^Pulaski Academy Carlos Esocbar^Berryville Lucas Hankins^Shiloh Christian Dylan Allison^Pulaski Academy Ian Biurton^Central Arkansas Christian Matthew Hugg^Pulaski Academy Landon Kuhn^Arkadelphia Derrick Alexander^Pulaski Academy Rickey Rogers^Arkadelphia Dane Warburton^Pulaski Academy Jacob Dunn^Batesville Southside Alex Cooper^Batesville Southside Garrett Chavers^Bauxite Josiah Johnson^Pulaski Academy Colton Record^Berryville Cole Littrell^Valley View Tyreeke Dawson^Bauxite Class 5A Ben James^Little Rock Christian Trevion Traylor^Russellville Damaceo Whittier^Searcy Aiden Richey^Mountain Home Nick Light^Searcy Tyler Crossno^Greenwood Stephen Brown^Russellville Thoams Garner^Little Rock Christian Eduardo Mancilla^Searcy Matthew Travis^Russellville Austin O’Neal^Lake Hamilton Joseph Delk^Searcy Carlos Gibson^Russellville Landry Beeching^Sylvan Hills Sam Johnson^Greenwood Payton Free^Beebe Trevor Williams^Jonesboro Jason Arnold^Greenwood Brayden Howard^Greenbrier Reuben Eye^Hot Springs Lakeside Justin Crutchmer^Lake Hamilton Brian Gittens^Little Rock Christian Colton Tuck^Greenwood Dregan Smith^Maumelle Aidan Fitzpatrick^Searcy Jakob Beene^Maumelle Cody Price^Russellville Clay Queen^Beebe C.J. Yocham^Searcy Ty Moose^Greenwood Garrett Haralson^Greenwood Ethan Bittle^Little Rock Christian Caleb Winston^Greenbrier Keaton Wasson^Hot Springs Lakeside Landon Valdez^Searcy Braxton Beech^Russellville Drew Yonkers^Mountain Home Hayden Allen^Greenwood Cody Lemaster^Greenbrier Justin Shaw^Searcy Wyatt Wolf^Lake Hamilton Antonio Martinez^Greenwood Class 6A Tristan Stafford^Bentonville Zayne Lewis^Springdale Murphy Hannan^North Little Rock Charles Easterling^Bentonville West Zander Payne^Bentonville Ian Branch^Fayetteville Quinn Graves^Bentonville Tyler Holmes^Bentonville West Caden Wilson^Cabot Walker Fox^Bentonville Lane Parrish^Springdale Har-Ber Peter Henry^Springdale Jake Adams^Bentonville Zack Ireland^Bentonville West Josh Reynoso^Rogers Jackson Smith^Little Rock Catholic Raphael Maracsio^Bentonville Dylan Skinner^Cabot Brody Raines^Bentonville Daryl Easterling^Bentonville West Bradley McDaniel^Little Rock Central Brady Stafford^Bentonville West Giovanni Caviasca^Springdale Har-Ber Obi Smith^Bentonville Mikale Nelston^Cabot Gabe Holley^Bentonville Terri Wise^Springdale Jacob Long^Cabot Vincent Bryant^Little Rock Central Connor Kneeshaw^Bentonville Kenneth Roset^Little Rock Catholic Devin Swearingen^Van Buren Kyle Murphy^Cabot Charlie March^Rogers Heritage Robbie Woody^Fayetteville Devin Potter^Fort Smith Northside Jermain Taylor^Little Rock Central Jose Ruiz^Rogers Josh Beesley^Bentonville West R.J. Riley^Van Buren Joseph Williams^Fort Smith Southside Tyson Wimbley^Bentonville Girls Violet Summers^Van Buren Abigail Crawford^Conway Daijah Cowan^J.A. Fair Ember Smith^Maumelle Ashlin Jones^Bentonville Abigail Fimbres^Fayetteville Maty Lincoln^Searcy Kassidy Haggard^Bentonville West Jillian Rooney^Bentonville Casey Kanaday^Little Rock Central Hannah Burton^Central Arkansas Christian Emily Monk^Springdale Suravieve Robertson^Beebe April Stanley^Fayetteville Lily Dias^Searcy Addison Loney^Van Buren Trinity Willett^Mountain Home MyKenzie Clark^Searcy Trinity Danberry^Searcy Victoria Bevel^Mountain Home Zaria Raglin^Little Rock Central Journey Land^J.A. Fair Kuyndall Bankston^Little Rock Central Starlynn Queen^Beebe Crystal Allen^J.A. Fair Harley Seymore^Searcy Amelia Frounfelter^Mountain Home Victoria Harris^Dove^J.A. Fair Ivana Elliot^Sylvan Hills Janell Collins^Little Rock Central

Stafford finished the season 46-1 -- undefeated against in-state competition -- and for his accomplishments has been honored as the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Boys' Wrestler of the Year.

He has not only excelled against wrestlers in Arkansas but also shown to be among the best in the country in his weight class. Stafford also earned back-to-back All-American honors at the United States Marine Corps Cadet and Junior National Championships held over the summer in Fargo, N.D.

Addison Loney of Van Buren bounced back from a loss in the 6A-West conference tournament to claim the state title in the inaugural Arkansas Activities Association-sanctioned girls' state wrestling tournament at 140 pounds. The sophomore also earned the distinction as the first girls' All-NWADG Wrestler of the Year.

Stafford acknowledged last season he was focused on using good technique to pile up victories since being undersized. He did that just fine to the tune of a 50-8 record. But this season was different, Stafford said.

"I had to focus on myself last year being under weight," Stafford said. "This year I was able to focus on not just winning but being able to help my team by getting bonus points whenever I could."

That worked out well, too, as Stafford helped the Tigers claim their fourth consecutive state team title.

Bentonville coach Jason Adams said Stafford is hard on himself even after wins and sets his goals high.

"Tristan's always motivated to go further and do more," Adams said. "He believes he can win every match and that attitude can take you a long way in life. He's not looking to be second in anything he does."

Stafford was hoping to go undefeated but lost a tough match to an Oklahoma wrestler who would later finish as a state runner-up. Stafford didn't let it derail him though.

"You can only learn from those things," Stafford said. "You can't sit on them and get yourself in a bad place. I think it helped me in the long run."

Loney (22-2) managed to win several matches last season against boys as a regular in the Pointers' line. The freshman was only one win away from a medal in the 6A-West conference tournament.

Tristan Stafford (left) of Bentonville won his second straight Class 6A state wrestling title at 106 pounds and for that he was honored as the All-NWADG male Wrestler of the Year. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

"When you go up against a boy and shake hands, you can see whether they are gonna try their hardest because they don't want to lose to a girl or be nice," Loney said. "Sometimes that's not the best idea for them.

"Sitting across the mat they think they have the easiest match. But then you whip their tail end and they re-think that."

Van Buren coach John Petree has watched Loney progress and believes she will have a shot to wrestle in college. She's become an example and should help the girls wrestling team grow.

"We're hoping she's the face of the franchise so to speak, helping to get more girls out," Petree said. "She's about as tough as they come."

Loney lost in the finals of the 6A-West conference tournament and she admitted it hurt. But she roared back to dominate her opponents in the state tournament.

"I was so heartbroken," Loney said. "She definitely beat me, 100 percent. But I pulled myself together and beat some girls at state and feel better about it."

Stafford was planning to compete in several national events but that's been put on the back burner by the recent covid-19 pandemic. Those events include a third trip to Junior Nationals and trying to break through to the finals after finishing third each of the last two years.

"I'm still getting my work in," Stafford said. "We just have to see how things lay out."

Loney, on the other hand, is recovering from a back issue, which plagued her throughout the high school season and is hopeful of returning to action soon.

Sports on 03/24/2020