Arkansas governor says he plans to call special session on Thursday

FILE — The state Capitol is shown in this file photo.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday he plans to call a special session of the Legislature starting Thursday and that he hopes it will be quick.
He said that a special session is needed to grant him authority to use the state’s $173 million unallocated budget surplus to fill some budget needs after his administration cut the state’s general revenue by $353 million to $5.38 billion in the fiscal year ending June 30.
The general revenue budget cut was triggered by changes resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
