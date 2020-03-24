Arkansas governor says he plans to call special session on Thursday

FILE — The state Capitol is shown in this file photo.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday he plans to call a special session of the Legislature starting Thursday and that he hopes it will be quick.

He said that a special session is needed to grant him authority to use the state’s $173 million unallocated budget surplus to fill some budget needs after his administration cut the state’s general revenue by $353 million to $5.38 billion in the fiscal year ending June 30.

The general revenue budget cut was triggered by changes resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.