Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Elections Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas governor says he plans to call special session on Thursday

by Michael R. Wickline | Today at 1:51 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — The state Capitol is shown in this file photo.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday he plans to call a special session of the Legislature starting Thursday and that he hopes it will be quick.

He said that a special session is needed to grant him authority to use the state’s $173 million unallocated budget surplus to fill some budget needs after his administration cut the state’s general revenue by $353 million to $5.38 billion in the fiscal year ending June 30.

The general revenue budget cut was triggered by changes resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT