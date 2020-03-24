Sections
Arkansas man dies from covid-19, deputy coroner says; death is state's first known from illness
Arkansas man dies from covid-19, deputy coroner says; death is state's first known from illness

by Eric Besson, Francisca Jones | Today at 11:36 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Conway Regional Health System has set up tents and has medical staff waiting Thursday in front of the hospital’s emergency room door to screen people for coronavirus symptoms. A hospital spokesman said the health system has implemented screenings for all visitors, patients, physicians and employees. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Jeannie Roberts)

A 91-year-old man died at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning from covid-19 at Conway Regional Medical Center, a deputy Faulkner County coroner confirmed.

Deputy coroner Robert Edwards could not immediately provide the name of the man, who was a Cleburne County resident.

It wasn't immediately clear if the man who died was connected to Greers Ferry First Assembly of God, a Cleburne County church that is reportedly connected to at least 34 covid-19 cases.

The man's death is the first known death in Arkansas attributable to the novel coronavirus that has spread globally.

Check back for updates and read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

