Arkansas man dies from covid-19, deputy coroner says; death is state's first known from illness

Conway Regional Health System has set up tents and has medical staff waiting Thursday in front of the hospital’s emergency room door to screen people for coronavirus symptoms. A hospital spokesman said the health system has implemented screenings for all visitors, patients, physicians and employees. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Jeannie Roberts)
A 91-year-old man died at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning from covid-19 at Conway Regional Medical Center, a deputy Faulkner County coroner confirmed.
Deputy coroner Robert Edwards could not immediately provide the name of the man, who was a Cleburne County resident.
It wasn't immediately clear if the man who died was connected to Greers Ferry First Assembly of God, a Cleburne County church that is reportedly connected to at least 34 covid-19 cases.
The man's death is the first known death in Arkansas attributable to the novel coronavirus that has spread globally.
Check back for updates and read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.