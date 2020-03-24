Arkansas man faces multiple rape, incest charges

A 20-year-old was arrested Saturday in Faulkner County on multiple counts of rape, authorities said.

Ian Rogers, of Belleville, faces nine counts of rape and three counts of incest, according to a news release from the Faulkner County sheriff’s office.

Deputies began investigating after victims made a report of the abuse Friday, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Authorities then interviewed Rogers, who told them he knew the sexual contact “was wrong but he did it anyway,” according to the affidavit.

Rogers is being held in the Faulkner County jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.