Body pulled from lake in Eureka Springs, police say

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

A body was found in a lake Saturday in Eureka Springs, police said.

Officers responded to Lake Leatherwood on Saturday and found a male’s body partially submerged, according to a news release.

With the help of a search-and-rescue team, the body was recovered, police said.

The state Crime Lab is working to identify the body and to determine the manner and cause of death.

Police said there was no additional information for release as of Tuesday morning.