Central Arkansas Library System begins limited curbside service

The Central Arkansas Library System announced Tuesday that it has begun limited curbside service for patrons during the covid-19 pandemic.

All CALS branches are closed until April 20 in an effort to stem the spread of the respiratory illness caused by the new and highly contagious coronavirus.

The system will use the drive-thru window at the Main Library in downtown Little Rock to begin curbside service. It is still exploring what options might be available for expanding service to other branches.

“This service is part of our continuing effort to keep you connected while also keeping you safe,” the system said in a news release posted on its website.

Patrons who placed items on hold to be picked up at the Main Library before it suspended operations last week will soon be receiving phone calls, the system said.

The library system is not accepting new requests for books or other physical materials at this time, but says it hopes to add that service soon. CALS is also not accepting returned items — patrons should not leave materials outside library buildings or in book drops.

“Please keep your checked-out items until the library reopens or we notify you that it’s safe to return them,” the release states.

Curbside service will be offered from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call (501) 918-3040 for assistance and check cals.org often for updates.