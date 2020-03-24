Club-wielder faces intoxication charge

North Little Rock police arrested a woman on misdemeanor charges of carrying a weapon and public intoxication on Monday, according to an arrest report.
The suspect, 30-year-old Robin Bolton of Little Rock, was allegedly waving a club, yelling about her truck and walking up to random apartments at an apartment complex on Summertree Drive. The arrest report states that when Bolton was told to put the club down, she told police that it was her "weapon."
Bolton did not appear on a roster of inmates at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday evening.
