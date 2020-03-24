Craighead County crash kills driver

An 18-year-old died and one passenger, a minor, was injured in a crash near Jonesboro about 6:40 a.m. Monday, according to the Arkansas State Police.
According to a preliminary summary of the crash, the driver, Tucker Davis of Paragould, was heading north on County Road 751 when his vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
The injured boy was taken to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, the report states.
An investigating Craighead County sheriff's deputy noted in the report that the weather was cloudy and the roadway wet at the time of the crash.
