DWI charges filed after NLR accident

A 43-year-old Jacksonville man faces DWI charges after he was arrested by North Little Rock police on Saturday night near 47th Street and Pike Avenue, where officers said he was walking around yelling about being in an accident.

Leamon Anderson, according to an arrest report, had an unsteady gait, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech when police arrived at the scene of the accident. Anderson was "very unclear about the circumstances of the accident," the report says.

He faces three misdemeanor charges: driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test and careless and prohibited driving. Anderson did not appear on a roster of Pulaski County jail inmates on Monday evening.

LR officer struck, woman is charged

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

A Little Rock woman faces charges of second-degree felony battery and misdemeanor obstruction of government operations after police said she struck an officer in the face while he was attempting to arrest another suspect on Sunday.

Lecia Hunt, 56, was arrested by Little Rock police at 11701 Mara Lynn Road about 10:30 p.m., according to an arrest report. She was transported to the Pulaski County jail. Hunt did not appear on a jail roster as of Monday evening.

Club-wielder faces intoxication charge

North Little Rock police arrested a woman on misdemeanor charges of carrying a weapon and public intoxication on Monday, according to an arrest report.

The suspect, 30-year-old Robin Bolton of Little Rock, was allegedly waving a club, yelling about her truck and walking up to random apartments at an apartment complex on Summertree Drive. The arrest report states that when Bolton was told to put the club down, she told police that it was her "weapon."

Bolton did not appear on a roster of inmates at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday evening.

LR police arrest man after threat

Little Rock police arrested a man after he was recorded on video yelling a threat to kill a woman on Monday, according to an arrest report.

Anson Martin, 30, was arrested at 1520 Florida Ave. on a charge of felony terroristic threatening. He remained in the Pulaski County jail on Monday evening with no bail set, according to a jail roster.

Metro on 03/24/2020