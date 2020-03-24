Encyclopedia of Arkansas contest seeks fake history for April Fools'

The Central Arkansas Library System Encyclopedia of Arkansas is challenging housebound Arkansans to write some fake history and enter it in the first Encyclopedia of Arkansas April Fools' Day Entry contest.

Every year the encyclopedia parodies itself for April Fools' by posting one bogus, humorous entry. Past gems include "The Possum of Tomorrow Program," "Woo Pig Brie," "Boll Eevil," "Brownwater Rafting" and "Possum, The." A new entry is prepped and ready to unleash April 1, but the editors will also publish winning contest entries.

The contest is open to all under two categories: student and nonstudent. Here are the guidelines editor Guy Lancaster explained to the listserv ARHist-L.

1. Study past entries at encyclopediaofarkansas.net by searching for "and April Fools' Day," to get a sense of the style.

2. Entries should be no more than 1,000 words and include a bibliography of absurd yet still believable sources. Bonus points if you attribute an outlandish quotation to historian Michael Dougan.

3. Be reasonably believable. "I mean, we're talking about a state where troops literally had to be called out to stop armed conflict between two churches in Jonesboro, so it's hard to go overboard. But be sure your submission is grounded in Arkansas history in some way," he writes.

4. Submit your entry as a Word document or in the body of an email by Wednesday to Guy Lancaster at glancaster@cals.org.

Encyclopedia staff will judge entries. First-prize winners in both categories will receive their selection of five Butler Center Books mailed to the location of their quarantine free of charge, and their entries will be published. Runners-up will have their entries published on the website "and will be heralded as geniuses across all our various social media platforms."