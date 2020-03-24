Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Elections Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Hot Springs Music Festival board postpones 2020 season to 2021

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 9:50 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - Maestro Peter Bay conducts the first full symphony concert of the 2017 Hot Springs Music Festival at Oaklawn Visual & Performing Arts Magnet School on Thursday. ( Lorien Dahl)

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Music Festival's board of directors, citing the coronavirus, is postponing the festival’s summer 2020 season, its 25th, originally scheduled for May 31-June 13, until May 30-June 12, 2021.

“The board agonized over the organization’s response to the pandemic for several weeks,” said Lynn Payette, the festival's executive director.

Among the factors in the decision to postpone was that travel restrictions prevented two of the festival "mentors," adult professionals who guide and perform alongside the festival's young apprentice musicians, from participating.

Payette said the festival board would be working with patrons, supporters and the community and that donations in support of the festival's 25th season would go toward the 2021 festival.

Contact festival officials at (501) 623-4763 or via email at office@hotmusic.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT