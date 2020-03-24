Hot Springs Music Festival board postpones 2020 season to 2021

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Music Festival's board of directors, citing the coronavirus, is postponing the festival’s summer 2020 season, its 25th, originally scheduled for May 31-June 13, until May 30-June 12, 2021.

“The board agonized over the organization’s response to the pandemic for several weeks,” said Lynn Payette, the festival's executive director.

Among the factors in the decision to postpone was that travel restrictions prevented two of the festival "mentors," adult professionals who guide and perform alongside the festival's young apprentice musicians, from participating.

Payette said the festival board would be working with patrons, supporters and the community and that donations in support of the festival's 25th season would go toward the 2021 festival.

Contact festival officials at (501) 623-4763 or via email at office@hotmusic.org.