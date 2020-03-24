Little Rock police arrest man after threat

Little Rock police arrested a man after he was recorded on video yelling a threat to kill a woman on Monday, according to an arrest report.

Anson Martin, 30, was arrested at 1520 Florida Ave. on a charge of felony terroristic threatening. He remained in the Pulaski County jail on Monday evening with no bail set, according to a jail roster.

Metro on 03/24/2020

