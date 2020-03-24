Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Elections Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock police arrest man after threat

by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 6:54 a.m.

Little Rock police arrested a man after he was recorded on video yelling a threat to kill a woman on Monday, according to an arrest report.

Anson Martin, 30, was arrested at 1520 Florida Ave. on a charge of felony terroristic threatening. He remained in the Pulaski County jail on Monday evening with no bail set, according to a jail roster.

Metro on 03/24/2020

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT