Little Rock officer struck, woman is charged

A Little Rock woman faces charges of second-degree felony battery and misdemeanor obstruction of government operations after police said she struck an officer in the face while he was attempting to arrest another suspect on Sunday.
Lecia Hunt, 56, was arrested by Little Rock police at 11701 Mara Lynn Road about 10:30 p.m., according to an arrest report. She was transported to the Pulaski County jail. Hunt did not appear on a jail roster as of Monday evening.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.