Little Rock officer struck, woman is charged

A Little Rock woman faces charges of second-degree felony battery and misdemeanor obstruction of government operations after police said she struck an officer in the face while he was attempting to arrest another suspect on Sunday.

Lecia Hunt, 56, was arrested by Little Rock police at 11701 Mara Lynn Road about 10:30 p.m., according to an arrest report. She was transported to the Pulaski County jail. Hunt did not appear on a jail roster as of Monday evening.