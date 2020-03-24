Man shot, injured at Little Rock motel, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Sherwood man was shot in the chest early Tuesday at a motel in south Little Rock, police said.

Samuel Khabeer, 49, told police he met a woman around 3:15 a.m. at the Americas Best Value Inn and Suites, 7900 Scott Hamilton Drive, according to a police report.

When they got to her room, two males he did not know were inside, the report states. Khabeer fled, and while driving away, one male fired a gun at him, the report states.

Police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said Khabeer was shot in the chest.

The 49-year-old ran to a gas station next door for help, authorities said, and an ambulance took him to UAMS Medical Center.

Barnes said Khabeer was in stable condition Tuesday morning.