MARCH 24 UPDATE: 206 total cases confirmed in Arkansas

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

The Arkansas Department of Health reported Tuesday that 206 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Arkansas.

The number of total cases increased by five since Monday evening, when the agency reported 201 cases. So far, seven people have recovered from the virus.

While Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials have held daily news conferences providing updates on the spread of coronavirus in Arkansas since the state's first confirmed positive March 11, no time has yet been set for their next briefing.



