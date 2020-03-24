• Woody Allen's memoir, dropped by its original publisher after widespread criticism, has found a new home. The 400-page book, still called Apropos of Nothing, was released Monday by Arcade Publishing. "The book is a candid and comprehensive personal account by Woody Allen of his life," Arcade announced, "ranging from his childhood in Brooklyn through his acclaimed career in film, theater, television, print and standup comedy, as well as exploring his relationships with family and friends." Arcade is an imprint of Skyhorse Publishing and a Skyhorse spokesman said no decisions had been made on whether Allen would give any interviews. The initial announcement of Apropos of Nothing came earlier this month when Grand Central Publishing confirmed to The Associated Press that it would release the 84-year-old filmmaker's book April 7. But the news was met with quick and growing anger centered on allegations that Allen abused his daughter, Dylan Farrow -- a charge Woody Allen has repeatedly denied. Allen was never charged after two separate investigations in the 1990s. His son, Ronan Farrow, who shared the Pulitzer Prize with The New York Times for his New Yorker investigation into Harvey Weinstein, was angered to learn that Allen's book was being published by the same parent company, Hachette Book Group, that released his Catch and Kill. A week after dozens of Hachette employees staged a walkout over the Allen book, it canceled the release. Arcade editor Jeannette Seaver said in a statement: "In this strange time, when truth is too often dismissed as 'fake news,' we as publishers prefer to give voice to a respected artist, rather than bow to those determined to silence him."

• Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Miles, who lost her daughter and unborn child two years ago, is pregnant. The Tony-winner shared on Twitter Saturday that she is due this spring. In 2018, Miles and her 4-year-old daughter Abigail were struck by a vehicle on a New York street that killed Abigail and a friend's 1-year-old son. Miles was pregnant at the time of the crash and lost her unborn daughter, who she planned to name Sophia, two months later. In her Twitter message announcing the pregnancy, Miles thanked those who supported her and her husband Jonathan Blumenstein after the crash and let them grieve for the past two years.

Photo by Invision

In this Jan. 22, 2020, photo, Ruthie Ann Miles attends the 11th annual AAFCA Awards at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles. Broadway actress Miles, who tragically lost her daughter and unborn child two years ago, is pregnant. The Tony-winner shared on Twitter Saturday, March 21, 2020, that she is due this spring. (Photo by Mark Von Holden /Invision/AP)

A Section on 03/24/2020