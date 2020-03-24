NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Crappie are biting close to brush in the midlake area.

Larry Walker at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said minnows or jigs are working 5 feet deep over deeper water, but as deep as 20 feet over deeper water.

For black bass, try Alabama rigs, grubs and jigs. Walleye are biting nightcrawler rigs and crank baits in the Twin Bridges area and below Beaver Dam. Try for stripers in the Prairie Creek area with shad or brood minnows.

Average surface water temperature is in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store said walleye are biting crank baits or nightcrawler rigs from the Houseman Access area to the town of Beaver. Trolling with both is a good way to catch them.

For trout, try Power Bait in bright colors combined with a waxworm. The top lures are small red and gold spoons. Gold and silver is also a good color. Small jigs and countdown Rapalas are good to use.

Lakes Fayetteville, Sequoyah

No report. The marinas at both lakes are closed until further notice.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said hybrid stripers are biting well at Loch Lomond on Alabama rigs.

Good lures for black bass at all Bella Vista lakes include jig and pigs, crawdad-colored crank baits with red in the pattern, Alabama rigs and Ned rigs.

Trout fishing is good at Lake Brittany with a white Gulp egg and a yellow one on the same hook. Small red and gold spoons are the top lure.

During rainy weather, fish for channel catfish with nightcrawlers wherever fresh water is running into the lakes.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with plastic worms and swim baits 2 to 20 feet deep.

Eastern Oklahoma

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good fishing for largemouth bass at Lake Eucha with Alabama rigs, jerk baits or jig and pigs. Target main lake points.

Try for crappie with jigs or minnows near the dam.

At Grand Lake, white bass fishing is fair in the tributaries on all kinds of lures. Catfish are biting on liver, shad and stink bait.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service reports fishing for black bass is best 8 to 18 feet deep along gravel points in coves and creek arms close to spawning pockets.

Swim baits are the top lure. Other good choices are jerk baits and Ned rigs. Try a spinner bait as the water warms. Fish shallow on cloudy or breezy days and deeper on sunny days.

