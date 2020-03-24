NWA outdoor briefs

Team wins Cast Masters event

Brit Sumter and Travis McKee won the NWA Cast Masters bass tournament March 15 at Beaver Lake. Their five bass weighed 16.86 pounds. Sumter won big bass with a 5.48-pound largemouth bass.

David Louks and Collin Cheatham placed second with five bass at 16.21 pounds. Phil Hanby and Luke Hanby were third with five bass at 15.46 pounds.

Lynn McCutchion and Richard Brothers were fourth with five bass at 15.06 pounds. Dan Hudson and Brian Simco were fifth with five bass at 14.58 pounds.

Carnes tops Elite anglers

Bob Carnes topped a field of 168 anglers to win the Beaver Lake Elite Series bass tournament March 7 at Beaver Lake. His five bass weighed 18 pounds even.

Travis Fox placed second with five bass at 16.23 pounds. Steven Meador placed third with five bass at 13.55 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were fourth, Justin Hoffman, 13.48; fifth, Jeremy Bowman, 13.2; sixth, Daniel Nesbitt, 12.95; seventh, Hunter Hanby, 12.69; eighth, Larry Walker, 12.58; ninth, Clint Williams, 12.55; 10th, Pat Majors, 12.48.

Hoffman won big bass with a 5.39-pound largemouth.

Benefit funds bird-seed buy

A concert to purchase bird seed for feeders at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is set for April 1 at Boston Mountain Brewery, 121 W. Township St., in Fayetteville.

The duo, Still on the Hill, which is Kelly and Donna Mulhollan of Fayetteville, will perform songs from their new CD, "Words on Birds." Admission is $10. Social time is at 6:30 p.m. The concert is at 7:30 p.m.

Bike festival rescheduled

Bentonville Bike Fest has been rescheduled from May 1-3 to Aug. 7-9 because of coronavirus concerns. Organizers made the decision after consulting with cycling and health professionals as a caution for the health and safety of attendees.

All purchased tickets will be good on the new dates. For more information, visit www.bentonvillebikefest.com.

Corps hiring park attendants

The Army Corps of Engineers is hiring park attendants at Beaver Lake for the 2020 visitor season.

Positions available include fee attendants, cleaning attendants and a combination of both fee and cleaning attendants. Park attendants are the primary point of contact for most campers and day users who visit Beaver Lake.

For details, contact Landon Thurman, chief ranger, landon.g.thurman@usace.army.mil or 501-340-1706.

Bluebird photo contest set

Bella Vista Bluebird Society is hosting a photograph contest to mark the group's 40th anniversary.

It is open to all photographers, not just society members. Photographs must show a bluebird, but other species may be in the picture.

First prize is a $50 Bluebird Shed gift card. Second is a $25 gift card and third is a hat or shirt from the bluebird society. Entry deadline is Sept. 14 to give photographers plenty of time to shoot photos. Entry information is on the society website, bvbluebirds.com.

