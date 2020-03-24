FOOTBALL

Hoyer returning to Patriots

Brian Hoyer is returning to the Patriots for a third time. The veteran quarterback has agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.05 million. Hoyer was released by Indianapolis on Saturday. In Hoyer, the Patriots add a veteran quarterback who is familiar with their system. It is their first move to add some depth at the quarterback position since Tom Brady left in free agency and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hoyer, 34, began his career as Brady's backup in New England in 2009 and has spent time with seven NFL teams during his 11-year career. He has played in 69 games with 38 starts and has completed 873 of 1,477 passes for 10,274 yards with 52 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. His second stint with the Patriots began in 2017 after he was released by San Francisco following its acquisition of Jimmy Garoppolo in a trade with New England. Hoyer again served as Brady's backup in 2018 before being beaten out for that role by Jarrett Stidham during the 2019 preseason. He was cut by the Patriots and signed by the Colts, appearing in four games with one start last season.

Giants add pair on offense

The New York Giants have reached agreements on one-year contracts with running back Dion Lewis and wide receiver Corey Coleman. Lewis spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He was released earlier this month in a salary-cap move. Playing behind Derrick Henry, he carried 54 times for 209 yards. Previously, Lewis played three seasons in New England and his first two with Philadelphia. The signing of Lewis reunites him with new Giants Coach Joe Judge, who was an assistant with the Patriots. Lewis has rushed for 2,310 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 172 passes for 1,281 yards and 7 scores in his 7 seasons. He has also played in nine postseason games, including two Super Bowls. Coleman missed all of 2019 with a knee injury sustained in training camp. He was a 2016 first-round draft choice by the Cleveland Browns.

Seahawks pick up Dunbar

The Seattle Seahawks have acquired cornerback Quinton Dunbar from the Washington Redskins for a fifth-round pick, a person with knowledge of the move said Monday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. ESPN first reported the trade. Dunbar had a career-best four interceptions last season for the Redskins. He has started 17 of the past 18 games he's played for Washington. He missed five games last season with a hamstring injury and made it clear he wanted to play somewhere other than Washington for the upcoming season.

BASKETBALL

SEMO hires Korn as head coach

Southeast Missouri State hired Kansas State assistant Brad Korn as its new basketball coach Monday. Korn had spent the past five seasons with the Wildcats, the past four as an assistant coach, helping the school to three NCAA Tournament appearances and a share of the Big 12 regular-season two years ago. Most of his work has been with post players, including Dean Wade, who was a back-to-back first-team all-conference selection. Redhawks Athletic Director Brady Barke said Korn signed a five-year contract through the 2025 season. Korn, who also has worked at Southern Illinois and Missouri State, takes over for Rick Ray. He was fired after going 51-104 over five seasons, including a 7-24 mark this past season.

Barkley's test negative

Over a week after Charles Barkley announced that he had been tested for the novel coronavirus, the Hall of Famer reports that the result was negative. "I've received my covid-19 test results this morning and they are negative," he said Monday in a statement via Turner Sports, for whom he works. "I'd like to thank everyone for reaching out and expressing your concern and support. You all be safe and please take the necessary actions to help ensure your well-being." During a March 12 telephone interview on Inside the NBA on TNT, he revealed that he was feeling ill and was told to self-quarantine for a bit as he awaited test results. That was the day after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive, triggering the NBA's decision to shut down the season.

