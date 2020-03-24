Officials at UAPB, UA, UCA confirm positive virus tests

An off-campus student at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, a student at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and two employees at the University of Central Arkansas have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials at the schools said.

UA Chancellor Joe Steinmetz on Monday said the university learned "this weekend" of the student's positive test, the first within the UA community.

"The student, who had recently been in contact with someone who had visited from out-of-state, is symptomatic and is in self-isolation off campus," according to a message to the campus from Steinmetz.

Like many other schools, the university began its spring break this week. Most students are not on campus, said Steinmetz, who last Wednesday announced that the "vast majority" of employees would work remotely in an effort to protect the campus community from the virus.

Covid-19, the illness caused by the virus, is thought to spread from person to person during close contact -- within about 6 feet -- through respiratory droplets from coughing and sneezing, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A UA spokesman, Mark Rushing, said the student has not been living on campus this spring.

The student received the covid-19 test at the UA Pat Walker Health Center, Rushing said, adding that he was uncertain about the date of the test.

"Tests are now available in many places and are being conducted statewide, so there are likely many Arkansans awaiting results, possibly including members of the university community. Anyone who is tested is asked to self-quarantine while awaiting the results of their test," Rushing said.

The state Department of Health notified UA about the student's positive test result, Rushing said.

Cleaning of the campus continues, as are other preventive measures, Rushing said.

"This includes social distancing and other preventive measures such as additional cleaning and disinfecting of areas and surfaces," Rushing said.

No further information about the student's condition was released Monday by either the university or the Arkansas Health Department.

Steinmetz, in his message to the campus, referred to the student having a visitor from out of state. Rushing said the visit took place off-campus.

Student housing is closing for most students April 3.

"We realize that students will require some assistance as they are moving out of residence halls and other university-managed housing, but University Housing is asking students to limit this assistance to a maximum of two guests," Rushing said.

UAPB STUDENT

UAPB Chancellor Laurence Alexander said in a letter addressed to campus on Monday that the university was notified of the test result Sunday.

"It is believed that the student contracted the virus from someone who also tested positive," Alexander said in the letter. "The student has been and continues to be self-quarantined off-campus.

"We pray for the student's speedy recovery, and we pray for the well-being of all those around the country and beyond our borders who are fighting the virus."

The university previously said 11 nursing students "participating in clinicals" and two faculty members are believed to have had "indirect contact" with a patient at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff who on March 11 became the first person in the state to test positive for the coronavirus.

UAPB moved to online-only classes on March 12 and is closing its residence halls April 3.

UCA EMPLOYEE

The first infected UCA employee's last time on campus was March 16. The employee was working from home at the time of diagnosis, UCA President Houston Davis said in a notice posted to the university's website Sunday.

UCA's website devoted to the coronavirus late Monday stated that a second employee had tested positive.

School of Communication Interim Director Donna Lampkin Stephens sent an email announcing that the employee was Staci Fritzges, a lecturer and coordinator in the department, according to the university.

Fritzges' last day on campus was March 13, and the next day she told those with whom she had had close contact, UCA's website said.

The website said the email says Fritzges and her family have been home since March 14 and that she is doing better. It also quotes Fritzges as saying, "I have not had any breathing problems. I am not the sickest I have ever been."

Of the first employee, "university officials have carefully investigated all possible contacts and have already notified all those individuals on campus with whom the employee is known to have come in close contact," Davis said. "All of those individuals are entering the mandated self-quarantine period."

Few details were given about the first employee and his or her current health condition.

"Due to HIPPA regulations, we cannot share any information about the employee's current status," UCA spokeswoman Amanda Hoelzeman said, adding that she could not say where the employee resides in Arkansas.

Hoelzeman said the employee worked in an office area that normally serves students.

"Because of our change in operation, fortunately there were not many students that we had to evaluate for potential contact," Hoelzeman said.

UCA on March 16 began shifting employees from working at the university to telecommuting, if possible. Those who were unable to do their jobs from home were told to use accrued leave.

About 500 students remain on campus during spring break, which began Monday and will continue through Friday.

All public and internal events on campus are canceled for the remainder of the semester. Public restaurants in Donaghey Hall are closed.

"They only have very limited access to essential services," Hoelzeman said. "In addition, on March 17, our Office of Housing and Residence Life issued a ban on both internal and external visitors to residence halls. Only students, faculty and staff with appropriate BearCard access are allowed in the residence halls and other campus housing."

"We are fogging the buildings the employee worked in or spent a lengthy period of time in with a disinfecting solution," Hoelzeman added. "We are also sanitizing all contact areas, like doorknobs, tables, counter tops, desktops, handrails, etc."

UCA's Student Health Clinic is available for general health screenings. The clinic refers anyone with symptoms to Conway Regional Medical Center, Hoelzeman said.

Davis communicates with the UCA campus community about covid-19 at uca.edu/coronavirus/.

Information for this article was contributed by Andy Davis of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

