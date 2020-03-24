100 years ago

March 24, 1920

• Plans for a Centennial Celebration and Exposition to be held in Little Rock early in June, in honor of Arkansas' one hundredth anniversary, were discussed at a meeting in the mayor's office yesterday afternoon. The exposition is planned in a measure to take the place of the Centennial postponed last November because of the fear of influenza.

50 years ago

March 24, 1970

JONESBORO -- Two professors actively involved in campus and civil rights activities at Arkansas State University here were fired Monday after a lengthy meeting of the Board of Trustees. They are Dr. Bill L. Stroud, ASU's only philosophy teacher, and Dr. Ronald Hayworth, assistant professor of history and president of the ASU Chapter of the American Association of University Professors. Both appeared before the board in a public hearing to take issue with their dismissals. Five other instructors, who didn't ask for a hearing, also will not have their contracts renewed. About 30 students appeared in support of Dr. Stroud and Dr. Hayworth.

25 years ago

March 24, 1995

FORT SMITH -- Christopher Colin promised his blind mother, Sally Colin, that he would always help her see through his eyes. That promise took on a special meaning when Christopher, 15, died earlier this week after an accident. Doctors gave one of his corneas to his mother Thursday, allowing her to see clearly through her right eye. Her operation is believed to be the first corneal transplant ever between relatives. The cornea is the transparent tissue of the eye that allows light to enter. Fort Smith ophthalmologist Dr. Robert Knox said the two-hour operation at Sparks Regional Medical Center succeeded and he expected to discharge Colin today, according to a hospital spokesman. The transplant was a twist of fate that surprised Colin after she agreed to donate her son's organs and tissues, because she had not planned on being one of the recipients.

10 years ago

March 24, 2010

CONWAY -- Cigarettes, snuff and other tobacco products will soon be taboo, not to mention illegal, in city parks and recreational facilities, the Conway City Council decided Tuesday night. The vote to ban the use of the products was 7-1, with Alderman Mark Vaught voting no. The ordinance applies to areas, buildings, offices or structures, enclosed or open, that are accessible to the public and used for athletics, walking or biking, relaxation, entertainment, cultural development, or other similar park and recreational activities. The ordinance prohibits not only the use of tobacco products in these areas but also their disposal there.

Metro on 03/24/2020