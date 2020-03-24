Quapaw Quarter Association reschedules tour of homes for late summer

The popular Quapaw Quarter Association's Spring Tour will now be a late summer tour.

The 56th Tour of Homes features Pettaway, a neighborhood developed in the early 20th century partly by German immigrants, particularly the Kleinschmidt family, whose home will be featured on the tour.

The new date of the tour is August 29-30.

More information is available at quapaw.com.

High Profile on 03/25/2020