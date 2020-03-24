FILE - Participants of the Quapaw Quarter Association's Spring Tour of Homes listen to a docent describe special features of the Hemingway House built in 1894 at 17th and Arch Streets in Little Rock in this 2017 file photo. ( Benjamin Krain)
The popular Quapaw Quarter Association's Spring Tour will now be a late summer tour.
The 56th Tour of Homes features Pettaway, a neighborhood developed in the early 20th century partly by German immigrants, particularly the Kleinschmidt family, whose home will be featured on the tour.
The new date of the tour is August 29-30.
More information is available at quapaw.com.
High Profile on 03/25/2020
Print Headline: Quapaw Quarter Association reschedules tour of homes for late summer
